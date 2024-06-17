Highlights Rebekkah Brunson has the most championships in the WNBA with 5 titles, proving her key role in successful teams.

Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, and Sheryl Swoopes each have 4 championships, showcasing their impact and achievements.

Players like Cynthia Cooper, Sue Bird, Candace Parker, and Chelsea Gray have made significant contributions to multiple title-winning teams.

Like all team sports, winning a championship in their respective league is the main goal. Some players go their entire careers without winning one, while some are fortunate to win multiple. And while it may be difficult, some players have found a way to reach the pinnacle of the WNBA multiple times.

As the season approaches the midway point, we'll take a look at the top ten players with the most championships in the WNBA's short but rich history.

1 Rebekkah Brunson - 5

Brunson won with the Sacramento Monarchs and Minnesota Lynx

Brunson enjoyed a fruitful career after being selected 10th overall by the Sacramento Monarchs in 2004. Brunson would win her first title in 2005 when the Monarchs beat the Connecticut Sun.

Rebekkah Brunson Career Ranks Category Value Career Rank Off. Rebounds 1166 1st Total Rebounds 3356 4th Defensive Win Share 24.6 5th Total Rebound% 18.0 6th

A defensive specialist, Brunson earned seven All-Defensive selections to go with five all-star appearances. She would take her talents to the Minnesota Lynx and team up with the next two names on this list en route to winning four more titles between 2011 and 2017. In fact, most of Brunson's accolades came during her time with the Lynx, proving she was a key piece in one of the best teams in WNBA history.

2 Maya Moore - 4

Moore spent her entire career with the Lynx

The last UCONN Huskie on the list, Maya Moore was selected first overall in the 2011 draft by the Minnesota Lynx, pairing her with the next player on the list, Seimone Augustus. And like Augustus, Moore would win Rookie of the Year and earn an All-Star appearance within her rookie year. Moore would only play eight years before retiring early, but her four titles in that span place her near the top of this list.

Maya Moore Career Ranks Category Value Career Rank PPG 18.4 9th Off. Rating 115.0 8th Steals per Game 1.7 11th TO% 10.7 13th

Moore would earn six all-star appearances and eight All-WNBA team appearances during her eight-year career. Although her career ended early, Moore produced one of the more impressive resumes in WNBA history.

3 Seimone Augustus - 4

Augustus won all her rings in Minnesota

After a historic career at LSU, Seimone Augustus was selected first overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2006 draft. Immediately, Augustus would make her impact known, winning Rookie of the Year, earning an All-Star appearance, and finishing top-10 in MVP voting all within her first year. During her first five years, Augustus' scoring average dropped below 19 points per contest once.

Seimone Augustus Career Ranks Category Value Career Rank 2pt Field Goals 2162 6th Field Goals 2455 8th Turnover % 10 7th Points Scored 6005 14th

Although Augustus dominated from an individual standpoint during her first five years, it wouldn't be until 2011 that she would win her first title and her only Finals MVP award. Augustus would win a title every other year until 2017. As impressive as her career was, she had help in the form of another Hall-of-Fame talent and the top name on the list, Brunson.

4 Sheryl Swoopes - 4

A 3x MVP, Swoopes dominated for the Houston Comets

One-third of the legendary Houston Comets trio, Sheryl Swoopes, was assigned to the Comets during the 1997 allocation draft, the first draft in WNBA history. Joining two other names on this list, Swoopes would play a key role in the Comets winning the first four titles in WNBA history.

Sheryl Swoopes Career Ranks Category Value Rank Total Steals 657 5th Steals Per Game 2.0 2nd Defensive Rating 91.8 8th Steal % 3.6% 8th

A wing from Texas Tech, Swoopes would average 15 points per game for her career. But it was her defense that allowed Swoopes to dominate throughout her time in the WNBA. The six-time All-Star would earn three Defensive Player of the Year awards, good enough for third-most all-time. Only once in her first 11 years did her steal per game average drop below 1.5.

5 Tina Thompson - 4

Thompson won her rings next to Swoopes

The second player in the Houston Comets trio, Tina Thompson was selected first overall in the 1997 WNBA College Draft, selected from the historic USC team that featured players like Lisa Leslie.

Tina Thompson Career Ranks Category Value Career Rank Games Played 496 4th Field Goals 2630 4th Total Rebounds 3070 8th Points 7488 2nd

The nine-time All-Star would play a key role in the Comets winning four straight. A model of consistency, Thompson would finish her career in the top ten in multiple categories due to her longevity and consistency. She also finished in the top ten in MVP voting eight times in her career.

6 Cynthia Cooper - 4

Cooper only played five seasons but won a ring in four of them

The final member of the Houston Comets Trio is Cynthia Cooper. Added to the Comets roster during the 1997 allocation draft, Cooper entered the league as a 34-year-old rookie. Although she was considerably older than the average rookie, Cooper still dominated her competition. Her 21-point-per-game average coupled with her 4.9 assists per-game average highlights her dual-threat abilities.

Cynthia Cooper Career Ranks Category Value Rank PPG 21.0 1st MPG 35.2 1st True Shooting% 61% 6th Offensive Rating 117.8 3rd

Cooper would only play five seasons, winning a title and earning an All-Star appearance in each. She would take a two-year break before returning for one more season at the age of 40 where she only played in four games, averaging 16 points per contest. Although her time was short, Cooper did enough to earn a spot in the Hall-of-Fame and on multiple all-time teams for the WNBA.

7 Sue Bird - 4

Bird dominated for the Seattle Storm

The second UCONN Huskie on the list, Sue Bird has established herself as one of the greatest players to step foot in the WNBA with a long and successful career. Selected first overall by the Seattle Storm in 2002, Bird immediately proved to be one of the best passers in the league. The skill would only develop as time passed, leading Bird to shatter the total assist record.

Sue Bird Career Ranks Category Value Career Rank Minutes Played 18080 1st 3pt Field Goals 1001 2nd Assists 3234 1st Steals 725 3rd

The thirteen-time All-Star is also one of two players to have five gold medals. Bird retired in 2022 after a twenty-year career and an assist average of 5.6, good enough for second all-time. Bird's first two titles came within the first eight years of her career. But it wasn't until she was joined by another UCONN great, Breanna Stewart, that Bird would win two more titles in the twilight of her career.

8 Candace Parker - 3

Parker won league MVP in her rookie season

The last star of the great Tennessee Volunteer coach, Pat Summit, Parker was selected first overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 draft. Parker would produce one of the greatest rookie seasons in WNBA history when she won MVP and Rookie of the Year. With seven All-Star appearances and two MVP awards, Parker has one of the most impressive professional resumes out of anyone on this list.

Candace Parker Active Ranks Category Value Active Rank Field Goals 2471 3rd Defensive Rebounds 2846 1st Assists 1634 3rd Defensive Rating 93.8 1st Blocks 619 2

The second woman to dunk in a game, and the first to do so in college, Parker has made history from the moment she stepped into the national spotlight. Although Parker only won a single title with the Sparks, she would go on to win one title with the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces each.

9 Chelsea Gray - 3

Gray is the floor general for the Aces

One of the most underrated names on this list, Gray was selected 11th overall in the 2014 draft after four years at Duke. A pass-first point guard, Gray has carved out a role for herself while earning five All-Star selections.

The point guard for the Candace Parker led the Sparks, Gray helped lead the Sparks to a title in 2016. She would then join A'ja Wilson and the Aces en route to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. While Gray excels at creating shots for her teammates, she also plays at an above average level on defense, finishing in the top ten in steals four times in her career.

And with teammates like Wilson and Kelsey Plum, Gray may add to her trophy case in the near future.

Chelsea Gray Active Ranks Category Value Active Rank APG 5.0 4th Total Assists 1499 4th Assist % 29% 5th 3pt% 38.6% 10th

10 Diana Taurasi - 3

Taurasi is considered an all-time great

The first UCONN player on the list, Diana Taurasi has been a key figure in the growth of the WNBA over the years. Selected first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2004 draft. Since then, Taurasi's career has been full of accolades at both the WNBA level and international level with Team USA where she is one of two players to win five gold medals. She also earned a spot on Team USA as a rookie.

Diana Taurasi Career Ranks Category Value Career Rank Total Points 10329 1st Field Goal 3242 1st 3pt Field Goals 1398 1st Win Shares 73.0 1st

A ten-time All-Star, Taurasi earned the nickname "White Mamba" from Kobe Bryant due to her tendency to score at will. Both of her titles came within her first five years in the league, and she currently sits in first place for the most total points in WNBA history. Due to her college career and professional career, she is regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game.