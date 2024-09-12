Key Takeaways Seven teams have secured WNBA playoff spots.

The Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics are vying for the final playoff position.

Potential playoff matchups include the Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sun vs. Indiana Fever.

The WNBA is nearing the end of a historic regular season.

Viewership is at an all-time high. Social media engagement continues to roll. Stars like Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu are entering the national sports consciousness more and more seemingly every single day.

But there's only more to come as the playoffs are right around the corner.

The wild regular season will come to an end on Thursday, Sept. 19, with the playoffs slated to begin on Sept. 22.

With only one week left of the regular season, here's how the WNBA playoff picture is shaping up.

7 Teams Have Clinched WNBA Playoff Spots

Liberty, Lynx, Sun, Aces, Storm, Fever, Mercury are all in

The eight teams with the best regular season records advance to the WNBA playoffs, regardless of conference.

Seven of the eight seeds are already spoken for:

The Dallas Wings (9-27) and Los Angeles Sparks (7-30) have already been mathematically eliminated. That leaves one spot for three teams: the Chicago Sky , Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics .

As of Sept. 12, the Sky are one game up on the Dream and Mystics in the standings. However, Chicago lost rookie star Angel Reese — its top rebounder and second-leading scorer — to a wrist injury that will keep her out the rest of the season.

Atlanta and Washington play each other in a critical game on Sept. 13 in Atlanta and then again two nights later, this time in Washington. With both teams sitting at 12-24, the home-and-home matchup could ultimately decide the final playoff spot.

Chicago also plays at Atlanta, another game with heavy playoff implications, on Sept. 17.

Potential WNBA Playoff Matchups

Things are getting intriguing with one week to go

With one spot left, the WNBA playoff matchups look like this:

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky/Atlanta Dream/Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm

Wilson and the Aces are the two-time defending champions and will look to run a playoff gauntlet for back-to-back-to-back titles. The Liberty, meanwhile, have dominated most of the regular season with a league-best plus-minus of 9.4.