Key Takeaways Caitlin Clark faces a tough matchup versus the Sun's defense.

It could come down to Indiana's shooting versus the Sun's defensive strategy.

Connecticut will ultimately prove to be too much for the Fever.

The turnaround between the end of the WNBA regular season on Sept. 19 and the beginning of the playoffs on Sept. 22 is quick. Based on how historic the 2024 regular season was, there will surely be plenty of intriguing postseason storylines to run through.

Perhaps none are more intriguing than Caitlin Clark's first playoff appearance.

The Indiana Fever guard, who set multiple rookie and WNBA records in her debut season, led her team to a .500 record (20-20) and a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. Now, she'll match up with a Connecticut Sun squad that finished 28-12 and comes into the postseason with one of the best defenses in the league.

It will be a tough matchup for Clark.

Here's a series preview and prediction of which team will win.

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever WNBA Playoff Series Preview

The No. 3 seed takes on the No. 6 seed

The Fever finished the regular season third in the league in three-point percentage at 35.6 percent. Clark and teammate Kelsey Mitchell were two of the most prolific shooters from deep, knocking down 34.4 percent and 40.2 percent, respectively.

Indiana flourished in the second half of the season. The team went 9-4 over the final 13 games, good for fourth best in the league. The Fever led the league in scoring, field goal percentage and three-point percentage during that span.

As fantastic as that sounds, the Sun are built to stop what Clark and Indiana do best.

Connecticut finished the regular season second in the WNBA in opponent three-point percentage and held Clark in check better than any other team in the league.

Caitlin Clark 2024 WNBA Season Stats Stat Regular Season Vs. Connecticut Sun PPG 19.2 16.5 RPG 5.7 2.0 APG 8.4 3.8 FG% 41.7 39.2 3P% 34.3 34.3 TOV 5.6 6.5

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever Prediction

Clark's heroics won't be enough

Though it might take some eyeballs off the playoffs, Clark won't be able to overcome Connecticut's defense. It's clear the Sun have a game plan and the personnel to stop what she does best.

The Fever will make it a series, though. They're too good to go quietly. Clark and Mitchell can get hot from deep and 6-foot-5 center Aliyah Boston can dominate the paint in stretches.

It won't be a sweep, but ultimately, the Sun will be too much for Indiana to overcome in Clark's WNBA playoff debut.

Prediction: Connecticut wins the series 2-1.