Key Takeaways The New York Liberty have a loaded roster and are seeking their first WNBA championship.

The Atlanta Dream snuck into the playoffs with their rebounding and defense.

The top-seeded Liberty are likely to sweep the Dream in their first-round playoff series.

The turnaround between the end of the WNBA regular season on Sept. 19 and the beginning of the playoffs on Sept. 22 is quick. Based on how historic the 2024 regular season was, there will surely be plenty of intriguing postseason storylines to run through.

For example, the New York Liberty , who, despite being one of the original WNBA franchises, are aiming to win their first championship.

And they'll face the Atlanta Dream , who barely snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

Does the No. 8 seed have any chance of upsetting the top-seeded Liberty, who only lost eight games the entire year?

Here's a series preview and prediction of which team will win.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream WNBA Playoffs Series Preview

David versus Goliath in the opening round

The Liberty have the most stacked roster in the league. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones are three of the best players in the WNBA, and all average at least 14.0 points and 4.4 rebounds. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton also averages in double figures at 11.8 points per game and shoots 40.2 percent from three.

Courtney Vandersloot could be a featured player on almost any other WNBA squad, but the 13-year veteran has fit in as a role player on the league's best team.

It's almost unfair how much talent New York has.

The Liberty are also out for revenge after losing in the WNBA Finals last year to A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces . (There's a solid chance those two teams meet in the semifinals.)

The Dream, meanwhile, were the lowest-scoring team in the league and worst shooting team in the league this season.

They barely squeezed into the playoffs on the back of their rebounding and defense. Atlanta was fifth in the league in points allowed per game and third in rebounds per game. Veteran Tina Charles finished behind only Wilson and Angel Reese in rebounding this season.

The problem with those numbers? The Liberty were third in the league in points allowed per game and tied for the league lead in rebounds per game.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream Prediction

This one's not too complicated

What Atlanta is best at, New York is better.

And with the league's playoff format that gives the top seed the first two games of a three-game series at home, the Liberty should have no issues closing things out in a pair. The only way Atlanta wins a game is if New York looks too far ahead toward a potential rematch with the Aces.