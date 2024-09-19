Key Takeaways The No. 3 and 4 seeds in the WNBA playoffs are still undecided.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever may face the Las Vegas Aces or Connecticut Sun in the first round.

The Mystics, Dream and Sky are in a tight race for the final playoff spot on the last day of the regular season.

The final day of the most historic WNBA regular season is upon us, and, fittingly, there's plenty more drama to come.

The eighth and final playoff spot is still up for grabs. The third and fourth seeds have yet to be decided, which means Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever don't know who they'll be playing when the postseason kicks off on Sept. 22.

In one scenario (which Indiana would prefer to avoid, regardless of what Clark says), the Fever would take on the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces and about-to-be three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

In the other, Indiana would face the Connecticut Sun , who would still be a difficult matchup for Clark and Kelsey Mitchell; but the Sun don't have the most dominant player in the league and the experience of winning the last two WNBA titles.

Then there's the battle for the final postseason spot between the Washington Mystics , Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky .

Which team will earn the right to face the No. 1-seeded New York Liberty ?

The Battle for the No. 3 and 4 Seeds in the WNBA Playoffs

Who will Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever play in the first round?

The Liberty, Minnesota Lynx , Seattle Storm , Fever and Phoenix Mercury — the Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7 seeds, respectively — are locked into their playoff spots.

That leaves the Sun and Aces to fight for the No. 3 seed.

The Sun play the Sky in a game with playoff implications for both teams. Chicago has been struggling since the All-Star and Olympic break, especially without Angel Reese, who's out for the season with a wrist injury.

That's good news for Connecticut; if the Sun win, they lock in the No. 3 seed.

If Connecticut loses, however, and the Aces beat the Dallas Wings — the second-worst team in the league by record — then Wilson's Las Vegas squad would earn the No. 3 seed and take on the Fever in the opening round.

Indiana was 0-4 against the Aces during the regular season and 1-3 against the Sun. Either team would be a difficult first-round opponent in a three-game series, especially considering Clark and the Fever won't have home-court advantage.

Vegas has listed Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray as doubtful heading into its game against Dallas, possibly deciding to rest their best players with a playoff spot locked up and the postseason starting in a few days.

The Fight for the Final Spot in the WNBA Playoffs

Which scenarios put the Sky, Dream and Mystics in?

It's simple for Atlanta: Win and they're in.

The part that's not so simple is that the Dream play the Liberty. However, with New York having guaranteed itself the No. 1 seed, there's a chance Atlanta avoids Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and the Liberty's other stars.

But even if they do lose, the Dream would still land the No. 8 seed with a Washington win and a Chicago loss, or losses by both teams.

The Mystics have to beat Indiana and need Chicago to beat the Sun and Atlanta to lose to New York.

Chicago is in the most precarious position, as the Sky need to win and have both Washington and Atlanta lose.

A record-breaking regular season is about to come to a close, but that was likely only a precursor to what should be a record-breaking postseason in a race for the 2024 WNBA Championship.