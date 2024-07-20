Highlights Records in the WNBA have been repeatedly broken, showcasing the league's evolution over time.

Players like Caitlin Clark and Brittney Griner continue to set new single-game records, updating historical milestones.

Kristi Toliver's unbreakable record of 14 turnovers in a game highlights the highs and lows of competitiveness in the league.

The WNBA has set up a rich history in its 28-year history since its inaugural season back in 1997. There have been countless players who have entered the league, with many having big impacts on women's basketball and basketball itself. Recently, the popularity of the WNBA and women's basketball has increased, leaving fans curious about the history of the league.

Since the initial season, records have been set and broken countless times, as is the case in most professional leagues. Some records look unbreakable until another player comes along and sets an even better number. Records are meant to be broken. As new talent continues to join the WNBA, these records will likely be topped by players.

Most recently, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever broke the record for the record for most assists in a single game. It was a record that stood for a few years before Clark's game. Here are the single-game records in WNBA history for all the major statistical categories, some of which are newer, and some have been records that have lasted nearly the entirety of the league's history.

Most Minutes in a WNBA Game

55 Minutes - Sheryl Swoopes, 2006

The WNBA only has four quarters, each being only ten minutes. With only a maximum of 40 minutes of actual game time available, reaching 55 minutes in a game requires at least three overtime periods. There have been quite a few multiple overtime games in WNBA history, including a four-overtime game between the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics in 2001, which saw two players get nearly 55 minutes. Despite only having three overtimes, the most minutes played came by Sheryl Swoopes in a 2006 contest where her Houston Comets played against the Phoenix Mercury .

Sheryl Swoopes' box score - August 10, 2006 Category Statistic Minutes 55 Points 30 Rebounds 8 Assists 6 Steals 2 Blocks 2 FG% 47.8% 3P% 16.7%

The game saw multiple records broken as it was a three-overtime contest that ended in a 111-110 win for the Mercury. It was a ridiculously competitive game that saw Diana Taurasi score 47 points, which set the record for the most points in a single game for the WNBA at the time. Swoopes and Tina Thompson combined for 67 points in the loss. Swoopes played 55 minutes, every minute of the game. She is the only player in WNBA history to eclipse the 55-minute mark.

Most Points in a WNBA Game

53 Points - A'ja Wilson, 2023 & Liz Cambage, 2018

Scoring points is the goal of basketball. When one player can score many of a team's total points, it can open up the game for their team, but sometimes those players can completely dominate an entire game. The single-game record for points in a game has been broken five times since Cynthia Cooper set the record at 44 during the inaugural season of the WNBA. As offense continues to become more efficient and the talent level increases, the record continues to rise.

Wilson and Cambage' scoring record box scores Category A'ja Wilson Liz Cambage Points 53 53 Rebounds 7 10 Blocks 4 5 FGM/FGA 16/23 17/22 FG% 69.6% 77.3% 3PM/3PA 1/1 4/5 3P% 100% 80% FTM/FTA 20/21 15/16 FT% 95.2% 93.8%

Liz Cambage was the most recent player to break the record when she scored 53 points in 2018 for the Dallas Wings in a 104-87 win over the New York Liberty . She broke the previous record of 51 set by Riquna Williams in 2013. A season ago, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces tied the single-game scoring record by scoring 53 against the Atlanta Dream . Both players scored the ball extremely efficiently and got to the rim, drawing fouls to shoot many free throws.

Most Rebounds in a WNBA Game

24 Rebounds - Chamique Holdsclaw, 2003

Rebounding is one of the most underrated skills in basketball. The WNBA has seen some great rebounders over the years, from Sylvia Fowles to Jonquel Jones. Back in 2003, Chamique Holdsclaw set the record for total rebounds in one game with 24. Although there have been 44 instances of at least 20 rebounds in WNBA history, nobody has yet to top the single-game record in the 21 seasons since that game.

Chamique Holdsclaw's box score - May 23, 2003 Category Statistic Points 22 Rebounds 24 Assists 4 Steals 1 Blocks 3 FG% 42.3%

Holdsclaw set the record with a complete all-around performance where her Mystics were able to outlast the Charlotte Storm in a 74-70 victory. One of the wildest parts of Holdsclaw's record is that the Mystics only outrebounded the Storm by one rebound, 41-40 when Holdsclaw had nearly 60% of her team's rebounds.

Most Assists in a WNBA Game

19 Assists - Caitlin Clark, 2024

The WNBA saw its first single-game record broken this season when Clark dropped 19 assists against the Dallas Wings . Clark is in her rookie season in the WNBA and is already breaking records while hoping to turn around the Fever's season and make the playoffs. Clark is improving and adjusting well to the WNBA after her rocky start to the season, especially after hearing the news that she would not be on the USA's women's basketball team.

Caitlin Clark's box score - July 17, 2024 Category Statistic Points 24 Rebounds 6 Assists 19 Turnovers 6 FG% 52.6% 3P% 22.2%

Clark's 19 assists against the Wings this past week broke the single-game assist record that was set at 18 in 2020 by Courtney Vandersloot, who is one of the best passers in the history of the WNBA and is very prominent on the single-game assists leaderboard with dozens of high-assist games. Clark has shown off her impressive playmaking abilities during her rookie season and is currently leading the WNBA in assists per game, so breaking her own record could be in store in the future.

Most Steals in a WNBA Game

10 Steals - Ticha Penicheiro, 2003

Steals guarantee your team another possession, which is why they are so valuable. The WNBA has only ever seen one player get at least ten steals in a game, and it was Ticha Penicheiro in the 2003 season with exactly ten. It is a record that has been standing for over 20 seasons now. Only Napheesa Collier came close to tying the record when she recorded eight steals in a game this season.

Ticha Penicheiro's box score - July 10, 2003 Category Statistic Points 2 Rebounds 2 Assists 11 Steals 10 FG% 0%

Penicheiro was an extremely unique basketball player, who excelled at two things - playmaking and on-ball defense. During her record-breaking game, she failed to connect on a single shot, but still remained effective by adding a double-double with steals and assists, which led her Sacramento Monarchs to an 89-76 victory over the San Antonio Silver Stars. She never once averaged double-digits in points, but she finished her career third in WNBA history in total assists and second all-time in total steals.

Most Blocks in a WNBA Game

11 Blocks - Brittney Griner, 2014

Blocks are an integral part of interior defense in basketball. Having a defender who excels at blocking can greatly benefit a team's overall defense. Brittney Griner has consistently been a top shot blocker throughout her career, especially early on, where she averaged over three blocks per contest for the first four seasons of her career. Griner is third in WNBA history in total blocks and second in blocks per game.

Brittney Griner's box score - June 29, 2014 Category Statistic Points 21 Rebounds 8 Steals 1 Blocks 11 FG% 53.8%

In a game in 2014, Griner broke the single-game block record by blocking 11 shots, becoming only the third player to surpass ten blocked shots in a game and the first since 2004 when Lisa Leslie did it. The record of ten blocked shots lasted 13 seasons before Griner was able to top it. Griner nearly added a triple-double as she helped lead the Mercury over the Tulsa Shock with an 80-77 win.

Most Turnovers in a WNBA Game

14 Turnovers - Kristi Toliver, 2012

Having the most turnovers in a game isn't exactly a record that any player would want to have attached to their resume. Unfortunately for Kristi Toliver, she set the record for the most turnovers in a single game with 14. Although she set the record for the most turnovers by a player in a single game, her and the Los Angeles Sparks were able to win the game 76-75 over the Shock.

Kristi Toliver's box score - May 29, 2012 Category Statistic Points 16 Rebounds 6 Assists 5 Turnovers 14 FG% 50.0%

Toliver herself had one less turnover than the entire Shock team did. The record prior to her 14 turnovers was 11, set back in 1997, the initial season of the WNBA. She broke a record that had been standing for 15 years prior to a game she would like to forget. It's a record that will likely be standing for a while, as it is three higher than any other player has ever had in a single game.