Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale had a legendary response to being ejected from the court during a WNBA match against the Atlanta Dream.

A record 10 technical fouls were called during the fiery encounter between the two Western Conference teams.

The Wings eventually triumphed 85-73, but not without having a player ejected in the final minutes of the game.

Arike Ogunbowale ejected from WNBA match

Ogunbowale picked up two technical fouls while sitting on the bench after scoring 21 points for her side.

This earned her an automatic ejection, and while the 26-year-old looked perplexed for a moment, she then decided to hype up the crowd as she left the court.

Her teammates and their supporters joined in, cheering as Ogunbowale raised her arms to encourage them on.

The American star even stopped to sign an autograph for a fan before continuing on her way.

A video of the iconic moment, which has gained more than 60,000 views, can be seen below.

Arike Ogunbowale responds to court ejection

Dallas coach Latricia Trammell claimed she was uncertain what was said to warrant the technicals.

"I've heard about 10 different things. But I'm not exactly sure," she said. "We'll turn some clips in [to the league], that's usually how we do it.

“[Dallas president and CEO] Greg [Bibb] will get some clarity on certain parts of the game. We've just got to continue to keep our composure no matter what call is made and just continue to move forward."

Ogunbowale also called on everyone involved in the WNBA to “control their emotions”.

"I don't know how much I can even say," she said. "I just feel like all around, from top to bottom, coaches, refs, I don't know, everybody just needs to be able to control their emotions. Everybody's going to be emotional in the game."

Ogunbowale later shared a clip of the moment on Twitter with the caption: “I wish I could say more but I ain’t tryna lose no mo money 🤭😂 great win tho‼️”

The Dallas guard is currently averaging 23.4 points and 4.2 assists per game, and is on track for career highs for both. She currently ranks third in the WNBA for scoring average and 3-pointers.