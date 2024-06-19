Highlights Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks suffered a torn ACL and is now on the injured list.

Cameron Brink, forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, has just been announced to have a torn left ACL. Brink was carried off the court in Tuesday’s game against the Connecticut Sun after only four minutes of play, and was confirmed at halftime not to return.

Now officially placed on the injured list, Brink will miss the foreseeable future as ACL injuries require time for an effective healing process.

No doubt a blow to the struggling Sparks, but also to the WNBA as Brink is part of a stacked 2024 draft class that’s helped lead to a massive popularity spike for the league. With that in mind, here's a look back at Brink's play in her short time in the league.

Brink’s Impressive Rookie Performance

In her short time in the league, Brink has shown she can be a difference maker

Dealing with a serious injury less than halfway into her rookie season is far from ideal for Brink, but her play suggests she’ll be returning as a player with a high ceiling. Although her defense is her strongest weapon, she is one of, if not the most, well-rounded rookies in the extremely talented 2024 WNBA draft class.

Cameron Brink Rookie Stats PPG RPG APG FG% GP 7.5 5.3 1.7 39.8 15

Despite not excelling consistently at any particular offensive skill, Brink has shown she can do a little of everything effectively. And, with a 20.0 percent usage rating in her small sample size of games, this can result in incredibly disruptive play for opposing defenses.

She may not be the best slasher, but she has enough athleticism and explosiveness to take advantage of a weak defense. She may not be an elite three-point shooter (32.3 three-point percentage), but is too talented to be disregarded as an outside threat. Her season highs included performances with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five blocks.

Speaking of blocks, this happens to be an area where the young forward does excel. Averaging 2.3 blocks per game, Brink finds herself with the third most blocks per game among all WNBA players.

WNBA 2024 Block Leaders Player BPG Ezi Magbegor 2.8 A'ja Wilson 2.5 Cameron Brink 2.3

What’s especially impressive about this is not only that she’s already standing with some of the league’s best defenders, but that her 35 blocks this season are the most by a rookie through their first 15 games since 2015. This, paired with her 1.1 steals per game, indicates a player with an extremely high defensive upside.

If there is one area that Brink struggles, it’s her fouling. Currently averaging 4.0 personal fouls per game, she will need to learn to hone her aggressive play on the defensive end.

Besides her fouling, though, Brink’s left fans with an incredibly promising 15 game sample size. When she is able to make her return, her path to helping lead the Sparks to a championship, and also becoming one of the top faces in the WNBA in the process, will no doubt continue.