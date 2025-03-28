Summary Szczesny came out of retirement last year and has excelled at Barcelona with 9 clean sheets in 17 games.

Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has proven to be a reliable player since making his debut for Barcelona in January earlier this year. So much so that it appears he's on the brink of signing a contract extension, with some journalists from his homeland claiming there's a "99% chance" the deal gets done.

Yet, while for some, his octopus-like performances come as no surprise - after all, he won a Premier League Golden Glove during his time at Arsenal over a decade ago - the 34-year-old had initially convinced himself he was way beyond his best and put his gloves away after seeing out his contract with Juventus at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wojciech Szczesny initially announced his retirement in 2024 after having played 548 club games, in which he managed to keep 210 clean sheets.

Just over a month after announcing his retirement, though, Barcelona saw the value in bringing Szczesny to Catalonia as an emergency free agency following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's season-ending injury. To say the Poland international has proved he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level for a few more years would be quite an understatement.

How Wojciech Szczesny Has Performed For Barcelona

He's making a serious case for becoming the new number one

While Barcelona currently sit top of the La Liga table and among the favourites for the Champions League, it would be fairly easy to attribute this season's success to the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski - all of whom will no doubt be in and around the Ballon d'Or conversations come October.

One player who has flown under the radar, however, is Szczesny. In 17 appearances across all competitions since moving to the Costa Brava, the former Arsenal and Juventus dependable has yet to lose a match, all while keeping nine clean sheets. See his full statistics below:

One of Szczesny's best performances in a Barcelona shirt came during the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Benfica. Defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off in the 22nd minute, forcing the team to play with 10 men for most of the match.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Szczesny pulled off eight crucial saves to keep a clean sheet and secure a hard-fought 1–0 victory. His heroics rightfully earned him the Man of the Match award. Watch his highlights below:

Barcelona Supporters Cast Their Verdict on Szczesny

They have been full of praise for the reliable Pole