Toto Wolff believes that F1 might need to look into the reasons why the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend proved such a dull affair, with little in the way of overtakes and on track action.

The Azerbaijan GP regularly throws up excitement and drama and, with the added action of the Sprint format being introduced to the streets of Baku, many expected that we'd have a fair bit of chaos to pore over.

Instead, though, two pretty processional races played out with Sergio Perez winning them both, with overtakes at a premium and a number of drivers stuck in a DRS train and unable to get out of it.

Since the new regulations have arrived in 2022, the racing through the field has improved for sure, and we've seen some good battles, but there are question marks over whether the changes have had their full desired impact.

Certainly, up at the front Red Bull have a large performance advantage over the rest of the pack, and that is making for quite predictable results so far this year when conditions are normal, though hopefully Sergio Perez is going to take the championship fight to Max Verstappen.

With Baku in mind, then, Toto Wolff suggested that the sport might need to have a review of the action, or rather lack of it from the weekend, and see what can be done to avoid repeats:

“There was no overtaking, even with a big pace difference. It made it not great entertainment. We have to analyse the weekend with the sprint format and whether there are positives we can take out.

"Even if you were within 0.2 seconds [of the car in front] it was very difficult to overtake unless the other driver makes a mistake. We need to really look at it, we need to look at how we can avoid just a boring race.

“We have two cars that are sailing off into the sunset on merit and then we have a 20-second gap. I wouldn’t know today between Aston Martin and Ferrari and us who is quicker because you’re stuck where you’re stuck and that’s pretty much it. We need to find more data sets in the next races to see how this is going and then we need to adjust.”

Ultimately, the sport is as much about the cars and the engineering as it is about the drivers and that has always been the case.

Red Bull have done a fabulous job in developing and designing an incredible car, and it is up to the other teams to find ways to reel them in and beat them on track.

With F1 hoping that the new regs would begin to close the field up, though, their dominance is clearly something that, in terms of the spectacle for the neutral, is not positive and it remains to be seen just how long their superiority will last.