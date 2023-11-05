Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil may want to bring in his own players in the winter window to strengthen the squad's depth at Molineux.

Wolves endured a tumultuous summer market, losing several key players and then-manager Julen Lopetegui due to the club’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

O’Neil replaced the Spanish head coach before the start of the season and saw several players come through the door towards the end of the transfer window. However, the Wanderers head coach may want to bring his own players in as we approach January.

Wolves stressing over Neto’s absence

Wolves hope they still have their head above the water when they head into the winter transfer market at the turn of the year. O’Neil was appointed in acrimonious circumstances following the mutual termination of Lopetegui’s contract.

The former AFC Bournemouth manager had less than a week to prepare his side for their Premier League opener at Manchester United, with the club having already lost the services of Ruben Neves, Conor Coady, Nathan Collins and Raul Jimenez, with Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore departing at the expiry of their contracts. Despite losing the game, Wolves put in a positive display and have generally gone on to impress those who have watched them throughout the campaign, sitting in 14th place.

Wanderers’ sale of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes to Manchester City for a club-record £53m enabled the Black Country outfit to make several additions in the late stages of the summer window. Following the signings of free agents Tom King and Matt Doherty earlier in the market, Wolves welcomed Enso Gonzalez, Santiago Bueno, Tommy Doyle and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to Molineux in the 48 hours leading to the window’s closure. Though the quartet haven’t yet established themselves as first-team regulars in the West Midlands, they provide O’Neil with a much-improved squad depth and gives the head coach genuine options off the bench.

However, last weekend, Wolves were dealt a setback when in-form Pedro Neto pulled up with a hamstring injury in Wanderers’ 2-2 home draw with Newcastle United. Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves will be stressed over the Portugal international’s absence, who won’t return to action before the international break. Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse states that the Black Country outfit are optimistic Neto’s injury isn’t as bad as the first feared and has hinted that a return before Christmas is realistic.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Matheus Nunes - Manchester City £53m Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Famalicao Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

Sheth claims that Neto’s injury will have “hurt” O’Neil, and he could use it as leverage with the owners to suggest they need to invest in January to maintain the same quality throughout the squad. However, the Sky Sports reporter anticipates Wanderers to be waiting until next summer to make big moves. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“That one [Neto’s injury] would have hurt O’Neil, and I'm sure just on that alone, he could use that to the owners and say, ‘look, we can't put ourselves in a position where if someone like Neto is injured, the drop-down in quality is so big’ because that's just not going to work.’ So, I think the January transfer window is something that he will look at. I'm sure he will want to be busy because O’Neil will want to bring his own players in now. But they’ll mainly be looking forward to the summer as well.”

Wolves transfer news

Wolves could set their sights on signing cover for Neto in January and have been linked with a move for a Championship star. According to TEAMtalk, O’Neil’s side are just one of several Premier League sides scouting Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

The report claims Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Burnley, AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace join Wolves in the race for the second-tier star’s signature in 2024. Sunderland value Clarke at around the £20m mark, with Premier League clubs expected to open the bidding with offers worth around £15m.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph’s John Percy claims that Wolves will avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules after raising £140m in sales during the summer window. Wanderers are unlikely to spend big during the January market but want to sign a number nine as O’Neil looks to shift current centre-forward Matheus Cunha into a free role behind the striker.

Whilst a number nine may be required, this will surely raise question marks over the futures of Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva, the only other senior centre-forward options currently at Molineux.

