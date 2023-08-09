Wolverhampton Wanderers have indicated they are working on a revised offer for West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell, but current circumstances at Molineux mean a deal looks uncertain, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil will hope to add to his squad before the transfer window shuts on the 1st September.

Wolves transfer news – Aaron Cresswell

According to Football Insider, Wolves are expected to complete the signing of Cresswell in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The same outlet says the club wanted to wrap up a deal to sign the West Ham star, regardless of the future of the now departed Julen Lopetegui.

Wanderers have already bolstered the right side of their defence by re-signing former wing-back Matt Doherty.

However, finances are a big issue at Molineux, which has resulted in the club making the first managerial change of the season after former head coach Lopetegui felt he could no longer continue in the dugout, being replaced by O'Neil on Wednesday.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves’ move for Cresswell is “one to watch”, with the 33-year-old looking to challenge Rayan Ait-Nouri, Hugo Bueno and Jonny Castro Otto for a place in O’Neil’s starting XI.

And Jones claims that sources around a deal for the veteran have been “shaky” given the issues coming out of the club, resulting in Lopetegui’s departure.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Cresswell?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “This is a strange situation because West Ham weren’t asking for that much money, yet the initial deal hit the bumpers, and now the player is trying to get his head around what happens next.

“There has been an indication that a revised plan from the Wolves end is being worked on, but I have to admit there are sources around that one that have seemed shaky about it because of all the other issues and messages coming out of the club.

“He is currently looking for a new challenge but also some security around a longer contract, which he thought he would get with Wolves. Cresswell has had to show good mental resilience during this, especially with the season so close.

“But with such a long-standing relationship with West Ham, I think there is a level of respect in trying to iron all of this out so that he does not end up stuck in limbo.”

What next for Wolves this summer?

Where Wolves go from here is anyone’s guess, having experienced the most turbulent summer during Fosun’s seven-year tenure in charge at Molineux.

According to a report from The Telegraph’s John Percy last month, Wanderers are still not out of the woods in a Financial Fair Play sense.

The club hope to shift players such as Daniel Podence and Jonny but are unlikely to attract much upwards of £10m for either.

Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves missing out on top target Alex Scott from Bristol City would be a ‘disastrous’ situation.

However, with Monday’s Premier League opener with Manchester United on the horizon, Wolves must ensure their current players focus on on-pitch matters in the weeks leading up to the transfer window’s closure.