Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to be one of the Premier League's busier clubs on Deadline Day and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has provided an update on the situation at Molineux.

There isn't much time left to complete deals before tonight's 11pm cutoff, however it seems Wolves are keen to add to their squad before the transfer window slams shut.

Wolves transfer news - Deadline Day

Manager Gary O'Neil played down the prospects of new faces arriving at Molineux following his side's 0-1 defeat to Manchester United at the start of the season, however the recent sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City for £53m appears to have changed the situation somewhat.

The Molineux club have been strongly linked with Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed, with Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are already in talks with the Cottagers over a potential late deal.

Sheth also confirmed that Wolves are pushing to sign Southampton striker Che Adams, while Foot Mercato are reporting that the Premier League side have reached an agreement with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, although it appears they are yet to do the same with his club Strasbourg.

Wolves are also said to be keen on his Stasbourg team mate Habib Diarra, as reported by The Daily Mail. So it seems numerous deals are in play at Molineux ahead of tonight's 11pm cutoff.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook confirmed that Wolves are keen on signing a midfielder today and also described their interest in Diarra and Bellegarde as 'genuine'.

He said to GMS: "They're looking at a midfielder and they've been linked with a couple of Strasbourg players as well, and I think they're genuine links. Diarra and Bellagarde. I'm told there's interest there"

Wolves summer signings Fee Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free Tommy Doyle - Manchester City Loan Enso Gonzalez - Libertad Undisclosed Santiago Bueno - Girona £10m Boubacar Traore - Metz £9.5m Fees according to Sky Sports

Who are Habib Diarra and Jean Ricner Bellegarde?

Diarra and Bellegarde both offer some pedigree having been capped by France at youth level. Bellagarde represented the U18s, U19s and U21s, while Diarra has featured for the U16s, U18s and U19s.

Now 25, Bellegarde is more established than Diarra and has started the season in fine form with two goals and two assists in three appearances. Teenager Diarra was a useful contributor last season with three goals and two assists in 29 Ligue 1 appearances, with only 18 of those being starts, and has made two appearances in the French top flight so far this term.

Both players can operate in central midfield but have also been used more offensively - most notably on the wing - this season.