Wolves faced difficulties during the 2023 summer transfer window, needing to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, but Gary O'Neil's side have successfully generated the required revenue to avoid punishment.

Wolves are looking to strengthen a key area of the pitch in January 2024, which could directly impact the club's ability to sign Adams.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be making a “decent signing” if they acquired the services of Southampton striker Che Adams in the 2024 winter transfer window at Molineux, as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley hints at the impact a move could have on the forward.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil has enjoyed a decent start to life in the Black Country despite limited funds, and he hopes Fosun will loosen the purse strings in 2024.

Wanderers endured a tumultuous 2023 summer transfer window, losing several key assets as they aimed to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. However, Wolves look set to avoid punishment after successfully generating the revenue required.

Wolves’ previous interest in Adams

With Southampton dropping out of the Premier League after the 2022/23 season, it was no surprise that some of the club's key assets had captured the attention of some top-flight clubs. James Ward-Prowse moved to West Ham United, whilst Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento departed for Liverpool and Newcastle United, respectively. Meanwhile, Wolves were in the market for another centre-forward, having sold Raul Jimenez to Fulham earlier in the window.

Matheus Cunha is seen more as a versatile forward, while Sasa Kalajdzic was still trying to regain his match sharpness as he recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Fabio Silva had failed to secure a place in O’Neil’s starting XI, hinting that another striker was being targeted.

Unsurprisingly, in the final days of the transfer window, Wolves began negotiations with Southampton over a loan deal to sign Adams. However, in the final hours of Deadline Day, the Saints blocked the Scotland international's proposed move to Molineux. The player was due to extend his contract at St. Mary’s before setting off for Wolverhampton in a deal that could have become permanent for £15m.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT (19th November) that Adams needs to leave Southampton to revamp his career, having seen his form tail off following the collapse of a move to Wolves. Meanwhile, O’Neil may feel that he still needs to add a centre-forward, despite the form of wide men Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto putting the club in a good place ahead of the winter months.

Che Adams - Southampton Premier League stats Appearances 124 Goals 25 Assists 14 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Moxley has highlighted Adams’ ability to get his shots off as one of the striker’s strengths when talking about a potential switch to Wolves. The journalist believes Wanderers could get “decent value” from the 27-year-old. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“If you're faced with a defender in front of you, and you can get a shot off, that's a pretty good piece of ammunition in your armour. So, whether or not Wolves go after Adams, I don't know. It’s a bit like damaged goods; you buy it if you see some value. You might be shopping in the sales or whatever and see a mark on a jacket that you particularly like and think, ‘I can put up with that at the moment because I'm getting decent value from it.’ I think Adams would be a decent signing for Wolves, and it might give him a spark of life and, with somebody showing some confidence in him, it could work.”

Wolves transfer news

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolves are set to avoid punishment from the Premier League, having raised £140m in summer sales, meaning they haven’t breached the league’s strict profit and sustainability rules. During the 2023 summer transfer window, 17 players departed Molineux, including Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, and Jimenez.

Meanwhile, Diego Costa, Joao Moutinho, and Adama Traore were allowed to leave when their contracts expired in June, and they subsequently signed for Botafogo, Braga, and Fulham, respectively. Head coach Julen Lopetegui also quit Wolves in August, with O’Neil taking charge less than a week before the club’s opening Premier League fixture of the season at Manchester United.

However, the same article states that Wanderers remain under temporary restrictions and will not be spending heavily during the January transfer window in 2024. But O’Neil has prioritised signing a number nine, enabling Cunha to play a free role across the front three. Adams is a name that could be revisited, but interest in Salernitana’s Boulaye Dia has reportedly been dropped.

Wolves are unlikely to make any significant sales heading into the winter market. Winger Pedro Neto has told sporting director Matt Hobbs that he doesn’t want to leave in January, whilst Spain U21 left-back Hugo Bueno has committed his future to the club, signing a contract that ties him to Wolves until the summer of 2028.

