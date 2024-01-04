Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers may resurrect their pursuit of Southampton striker Che Adams in the January transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have previously looked to secure the signature of Southampton striker Che Adams, and journalist Dean Jones has now discussed the possibility of the Midlands club resurrecting a deal in the January transfer window, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT.

With some of Gary O'Neil's centre-forward options struggling to produce a run of consistent form this season, Wolves could be in the market for a new striker. Hwang Hee-chan has been impressive in front of goal so far, but O'Neil might be looking to bring in a natural number nine, with the South Korean international more of a versatile forward.

The Wanderers originally pursued a deal to bring Adams to Molineux in the summer but failed to get the move over the line. A new striker never arrived at Wolves, so it could be a position that is addressed before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Wolves pursued Adams in the summer

In their quest for an additional centre-forward, Wolves turned their focus to secure the signing of Southampton striker Adams in the closing hours of the summer transfer window. The Championship club convinced Ross Stewart to make the move from Sunderland on deadline day, presenting the opportunity for Adams to depart.

Despite the indications, Southampton ultimately prevented Adams from joining Wolves, as per The Athletic. The proposed season-long loan deal to Wanderers included a £15m buy-option, with the potential obligation for Wolves to make the striker's acquisition permanent at the conclusion of the season.

Che Adams vs Southampton squad - Championship 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 (12) 10th Goals 6 2nd Assists 2 =3rd Key passes per game 0.5 =15th Match rating 6.63 14th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/01/2024

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Adams could depart at some point during the January transfer window. With his £30k-a-week contract is set to expire in the summer, the Saints could look to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. With the Scottish international yet to sign an extension, it's looking increasingly likely that he will leave upon the expiration of his deal in the summer, so it could be the ideal time for Wolves to make a move.

Journalist Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't think the acquisition of Adams would excite fans at Molineux after he was hardly a world-beater in the Premier League. Although Adams has a lot to his game outside of being a consistent goalscorer, O'Neil might want a striker capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

Dean Jones - Three or four clubs keen on Adams

Jones has suggested that if Adams is going to be available for a reasonable fee in the winter window, then it could be a good option for multiple sides, with three or four clubs already interested. The journalist adds that it's reasonable to suggest that Wolves could resurrect their interest before the window slams shut at the end of the month. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Che Adams, somewhere between £5m to £10m, is a really good option for a lot of clubs to consider in this January transfer period. I think that there are already three or four teams interested in this. While Wolves have definitely looked at this in the past, nothing is advanced as we look at it right now for January. But I do think there's going to continue to be a lot of talk around Adams in the next couple of weeks. If he is genuinely going to be available, at that sort of price point, it's reasonable that Wolves will look to resurrect this. He's got that experience and that nous. He'd be very useful in a Gary O'Neil setup."

Sasa Kajajdzic could be on his way out

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are looking to secure the signature of Sasa Kalajdzic ton loan for the remainder of the season, as per Sport Bild. This indicates that Fabio Silva might not be the only forward seeking a new opportunity, after he joined Rangers earlier in the window.

The report implies that sporting director Markus Krosche, has maintained an interest in acquiring the services of the Austria international. Kalajdzic, who has been limited to just three starts this season, appears to be on Frankfurt's radar for a potential move, hence the need to bring in another centre-forward, such as Adams.