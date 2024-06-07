Highlights Wolves missing out on Adams is disappointing but they are now focusing on signing just one center forward before August.

Wolverhampton Wanderers missing out on Southampton’s Che Adams is viewed as ‘disappointing’ for those associated with the club but, according to GMS sources, they are now looking at snaring just the one centre forward - rather than two - before the summer transfer window slams shut in August.

Heading into next season, Gary O’Neil and Co are looking to add more firepower to their attacking roster. Across a 38-game season in the Premier League, the Molineux outfit scored just 50 goals and adding more goals to their game could boost their chances of securing a top-half finish tenfold.

Wolves Missing Out on Adams is ‘Disappointing’

Nottingham Forest now leading the race

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Southampton star Adams - who enjoyed a 15-goal campaign as the Saints secured promotion back to the top flight - was earmarked as their leading candidate.

With his current deal set to expire in the summer, the Leicester-born hitman was attainable in a cut-price deal. However, according to the Southern Daily Echo, Nottingham Forest are leading the race to sign the seasoned 25-cap Scotland international.

Missing out on Adams has been labelled as ‘disappointing’ but, given that he was viewed as a ‘good value’ pick-up rather than a must-have buy, the idea now - according to GMS sources - is to get just the one top striker through the Molineux doors this summer as they gear up for an all-crucial 2024/25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Che Adams has scored 48 goals and plundered a further 20 assists in his 191-game Southampton stint.

Luckily for Wolves, Matheus Cunha has snubbed a move to Manchester United in a public interview during the current off-season, meaning the Brazilian could be set to play through the middle as of next term.

Despite not being a traditional striker, Joao Pessoa-born Cunha registered a career-best tally of 12 goals and seven assists, proving his creative exploits on the big stage. Nonetheless, O’Neil and his team are eyeing a move for an additional centre forward.

One Proven Goalscorer Will Suffice

Hwang-Hee Chan could play centrally

According to Daily Record, Wolves had a bid worth £18 million turned down by the south coast side in the summer of 2023, and are, once again, set to miss out on his signature with other suitors - most notably, Forest - emerging as the front-runners for his signature.

Previously, there was a feeling that Wolves, who finished 14th in the Premier League table last time out, would be eyeing two centre forwards across the summer months. Now, however, GMS sources are suggesting that one striker - particularly a proven goalscorer - will suffice.

Neither Sasa Kalajdzic nor Fabio Silva have been unable to fill the void left by the departure of Mexican talisman Raul Jimenez and the summer of 2024 could mark the end of their search for a replacement.

Adams, Hwang and Cunha - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Adams Hwang Cunha Appearances 40 29 32 Goals 15 12 12 Assists 4 3 7 Yellow Cards 5 6 8 Red Cards 0 0 0

Should their transfer proceedings not go to plan, O’Neil and his entourage do boast Hwang Hee-chan. A winger by trade, the 28-year-old has proven his ability to be the club’s leading striker, having played there on a handful of occasions in the 2023/24 campaign.

The plan, as confirmed by GMS sources, could be to use the South Korean - widely considered to be one of the most improved players in the Premier League last term - from a more central hub so that he and the Wolves’ solitary addition could share the role come next season.