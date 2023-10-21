Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva's career at Molineux may not last much longer.

Gary O'Neil has barely started the Portugal U21 international, favouring Mathues Cunha to lead the Wolves front line.

Silva enjoyed impressive loan spells with Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva’s career at Molineux may not last much longer, as Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the centre-forward’s form.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil hopes the attacker can provide another option for him in the number nine role as his side aim to be more productive in front of goal.

Silva has been a divisive figure throughout his time in the Black Country, having shown small signs of the potential the club felt he could reach over three years ago. And the Wanderers star hopes to repay the faith shown by various managers during his time in Wolverhampton.

Silva has struggled under the weight of expectation

Silva arrived at Wolves during the 2020 summer transfer window, with then-manager Nuno Espirito Santo needing another centre-forward option to complement Raul Jimenez. On the back of their second consecutive seventh-placed Premier League finish, the West Midlands outfit secured the teenager’s signature in a deal worth £35m.

Wolves hoped they could gradually bed Silva into the starting XI, with Jimenez in peak form after becoming one of the Premier League’s leading marksmen over the previous two seasons. However, a horrific fractured skull injury suffered that year meant Silva was thrust into the centre-forward limelight for the remainder of the campaign.

Wanderers disappointed, but the Portugal U21 international began to find his feet, ending the season with four goals and three assists in 36 appearances. However, a goalless campaign followed before being loaned out to Belgian outfit Anderlecht and Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven the following season.

The 21-year-old fared well overseas, and Wolves hoped he would return a changed player, having more goals and minutes under his belt. However, despite bagging in Wanderers’ 5-0 rout of League One outfit Blackpool in the second round of the Carabao Cup, Silva has failed to impress and is yet to register a Premier League goal this term.

Last month, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Sasa Kalajdzic could be in line to replace Silva when he’s fully fit. The Austria international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Wolves debut in September 2022 and is building up his fitness as he aims to return to match sharpness soon. O’Neil has generally trusted Matheus Cunha to lead the line this term, though the Brazil international has hit the back of the net just once.

Fabio Silva - season-by-season stats since 2020/21 Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 (Wolves) 36 4 3 3 2021-22 (Wolves) 26 0 3 2 2022-23 (Anderlecht & PSV) 51 16 6 9 2023-24 9 1 0 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

After good spells for Anderlecht and PSV, Azzopardi had believed Silva would lead the line for Wolves this season. However, having struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI, the Talking Wolves presenter wouldn’t be surprised to see another loan touted in January and can see his Wanderers career soon ending. Azzopardi told GIVEMESPORT:

“We saw Silva in Belgium and the Netherlands last year, and he had good spells over there. I was thinking he was going to be our number nine this season. However, he's struggled to keep his place. His best performances in a Wolves shirt have been against EFL clubs in the Carabao Cup, so I think that says a lot. It wouldn't surprise me to see him possibly go out on loan in January, depending on the situation, but I can't see his Wolves career lasting much longer if I’m completely honest.”

Wolves transfer news

According to 90min, Wolves are linked with an interest in a striker signing, which could push Silva further down the pecking order at Molineux. Wanderers join Brentford in their admiration for Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Youssoufa Moukoko. The 18-year-old is reportedly seeking a loan move away from Signal Iduna Park during the winter transfer window as he bids to claim a place in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad on home soil.

It remains to be seen how Wolves conduct their business in January, and much will depend on the club’s standing in the Premier League. Wolves believe that Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-chan, Cunha, Kalajdzic and Silva can provide enough goals to keep them in the top flight. But if the Black Country outfit feel a threat of demotion to the Championship, they could be forced to move in the window.

Meanwhile, Express & Star reporter Liam Keen has claimed that Wolves are relaxed about the future of winger Neto despite interest from Arsenal. The 23-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2027, with O’Neil’s side likely to demand a club-record fee over the £53m they received from Manchester City for Mathues Nunes in the summer. However, Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the Portugal international and are expected to reignite their interest.

Read More: Gary O'Neil must finally start £49m trio at Wolves