Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto is starting to attract interest from other clubs, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has given some details from inside the club to GIVEMESPORT on whether the club can keep hold of him.

The Portuguese star has been in impressive form after overcoming injuries at Molineux.

Neto signed for Wolves back in 2019 after the Midlands club looked to bring in two Portuguese youth internationals on long-term contracts. As per GOAL, Neto and Bruno Jordao joined for a combined fee of around £18m and penned five-year deals at Molineux. It's been a tricky period for Neto due to an injury to his Patella back in 2021, which has halted his progress at Wolves.

However, the 23-year-old has recaptured his form this campaign, scoring once and providing five assists in just eight Premier League games so far. Neto has undoubtedly been one of Wolves' best performers this season and seems to have gotten over his fitness issue, which is a huge boost for the Midlands club.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.16 1st Goals 1 =2nd Assists 5 1st Shots per game 1.5 =1st Pass success rate 82.8% 6th Key passes per game 2.5 1st Crosses per game 2.3 1st Dribbles per game 2.3 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Due to financial problems at Molineux, Wolves were forced to offload many of their key players during the summer transfer window. Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, Nathan Collins, and Matheus Nunes were among those to depart, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they were forced to cash in on some of their remaining assets in the next few windows.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Arsenal were interested in signing Neto just over a year ago and continue to appreciate the player, so it will be interesting to see if they up their pursuit in January. Although, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves remain adamant that Neto won't be sold when the window reopens, but money talks and the player could have his head turned by a club like Arsenal, who are competing in the Champions League.

If Wolves are forced to continue to sell some of their players due to Financial Fair Play regulations, then Neto could be one sacrificed. This is simply due to the fact that he's one of Wolves' most valuable players right now and could be the subject of a significant offer from an interested club.

Moxley has hinted that he's unsure whether Wolves will have the financial power to keep hold of Neto in the near future. The journalist adds that Wolves were struggling for cash, which forced them to offload Nunes to Manchester City - they could be under pressure once again in the January transfer window or next summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley said...

"Yeah, I mean, it's interesting, isn't it? You look at Arsenal and you think they've got players who can do that. But the one thing Neto does do is he carries the ball distances and that was evident by his goal against Villa on Sunday. Picked the ball up just over the halfway line, scampered down the right, beat Pau Torres for pace, crossed it, and Hwang Hee-chan had an easy side foot to put Wolves in front. But my point is about whether or not they can keep him, it will probably come down to, Wolves were struggling for cash and are struggling again, the dreaded FFP sort of question. They were struggling for cash and that was one of the reasons why Matheus Nunes went to Manchester City so that they could balance the books and keep within the FFP regulations."

£29m star could be brought in as a replacement at Molineux

If Neto was to depart in the next couple of transfer windows, Gary O'Neil and his recruitment team would have to find an adequate replacement. It won't be an easy task, especially if Neto's form continues, but the situation could become a reality if the big clubs continue to circulate.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT in the summer transfer window that Wolves appreciated AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers, so it will be interesting to see whether they reignite their interest if Neto was to leave the club. The 24-year-old, who is valued at around £29m by Football Transfers, could be a versatile option for the Wanderers, as he's capable of playing on either flank and has even filled in defensively at times.