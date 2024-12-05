Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat away to struggling Everton on Wednesday night, and the supporters weren't afraid to voice their anger at manager Gary O'Neil. After the game, O'Neil refused to acknowledge the supporters who had travelled to Goodison Park, which speaks volumes about what could be happening with his future.

The Wanderers conceded twice in each half, with defender Craig Dawson turning into his own net on two occasions as the Toffees cruised to victory. It was far from a perfect performance from Everton, which is even more worrying for Wolves as they suffered a heavy defeat away from home.

Sean Dyche's side had scored just 10 goals in the Premier League this season before the game against Wolves, and the supporters couldn't believe their eyes when they came away with four. Throughout the match, Wolves fans voiced their frustration at the side and O'Neil. After the game, the players went to acknowledge supporters, but footage has emerged that shows O'Neil not even giving a short clap or apology to the travelling group.

Wolves supporters won't just be angry with one result in isolation, despite how poor the performance was. The Midlands outfit have struggled in the Premier League this season and currently find themselves sitting in 19th place in the table, conceding a whopping 36 goals, more than any other side.

The Wanderers are already three points away from escaping the relegation zone, and with a talented squad at his disposal, there's no doubt O'Neil needs to be getting more from his side. The game at Goodison Park was a chance to climb above Everton, which would have seen them plunge into the bottom three. Instead, the Toffees are now five points clear of Wolves and full of confidence.

Up next for Wolves is a game against West Ham United on Monday night, and the hierarchy at Molineux will have some big thinking to do regarding O'Neil's future ahead of that clash against another struggling side.