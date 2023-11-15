Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has won over supporters with his impressive start to the season, including a recent victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux.

Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Wolves sit comfortably in 12th place in the Premier League and could reach the top half with a win over Fulham in two weeks time.

Journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on why the 40-year-old head coach has impressed the Wolves faithful.

Wolves have enjoyed a sharp upturn in form after a difficult start to the campaign and are hoping to build on their recent results following the November international break.

The Black Country outfit became only the second team to defeat high-flying Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, courtesy of a stunning late comeback inspired by the ex-AFC Bournemouth manager’s substitutes. Wolves will be looking to put any relegation fears behind them by securing the required victories sooner rather than later.

Wolves loving life under O’Neil

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed O’Neil’s appointment ahead of the beginning of the Premier League season in acrimonious circumstances. Wolves had toyed with issues surrounding the Premier League’s rules on profit and sustainability for several months.

Those concerns resulted in the fire sale of several key assets, such as Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez and Conor Coady, whilst former vital players such as Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore were let go at the end of their contracts. The departure of key players was expected, but the lack of arrivals was a concern, with former Northampton Town goalkeeper Tom King and ex-right-wing-back Matt Doherty being the only additions upon O’Neil’s arrival.

The lack of money for incomings led to head coach Julen Lopetegui's departure less than a week before the team’s first Premier League fixture at Manchester United. O’Neil was immediately installed as head coach and gradually implemented his philosophy on the side despite earning just four points from his opening six Premier League fixtures. Wolves’ late sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City enabled the late signings of Enso Gonzalez, Santiago Bueno, Tommy Doyle, and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

However, following a disappointing 1-1 draw at Luton Town and being dumped out of the Carabao Cup at Ipswich Town, Wolves responded with a stunning 2-1 home victory over the reigning treble holders, Manchester City. Since then, Wanderers have lost just one league game, earning hard-fought points against Aston Villa and Newcastle United and victories over Bournemouth and Tottenham. If not for an incorrect penalty call in a late 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United, Wolves would have made it seven league games unbeaten since 23rd September.

The West Midlands outfit sit 12th in the Premier League, nine points above the relegation zone and just one point off a place in the top half, despite having statistically the most challenging opening to the season in the division. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that O’Neil could look to bring in his own players in January, though a summer shopping spree in 2024 is more likely.

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record Matches 46 Wins 14 Draws 9 Losses 23 Goals For 51 Goals Against 75 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Jones believes that O’Neil’s appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football has “gone down as some great PR” after explaining his tactical direction in Wolves’ 2-1 victory at Bournemouth. The journalist believes the 40-year-old head coach did well to get his character across on the show. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Things have gone well for O'Neil. I have to say, I think that his TV work has gone down as some great PR, which has actually been one of the things that has helped him win over football fans in general, but also probably has helped his respect levels among the Wolves fan base. It's challenging to get your character across these days. You have press conferences and TV interviews before and after matches. But when O'Neil put himself out there by going on Monday Night Football, you've got a long spell of him talking about his philosophy, understanding how he talks to the team.”

Wolves’ upcoming fixtures

Last weekend, Wolves added to their points tally after stoppage time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina secured a 2-1 victory over Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham. O’Neil hopes his side don’t rest on their laurels when they face Fulham on their return from the international break in a match which could see the side reach ninth place in the Premier League table.

Wolves then face a tough trip to Arsenal on 2nd December, which will be their final match against any of last season’s Premier League top eight in 2023. The following week, on 5th December, the Molineux outfit welcome Burnley to the Black Country before Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest aim to avenge last season’s 1-0 defeat in the corresponding fixture.

After a difficult start, O’Neil has earned the respect of the Wolves faithful, who hope to see his side reach new heights in the build-up to Christmas.

