Wolves have been linked with Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on whether a deal could be completed before Friday night's 11pm transfer deadline.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Harrison Reed and Che Adams

It was reported on Thursday by Express and Star that Wolves are keen on signing the former Southampton youngster and are expected to make a bid. And Sky Sports have followed up this morning by claiming Wolves are already in talks over signing the Cottagers midfielder, although there is currently a gap in valuation between the two Premier League clubs, as well as Southampton striker Che Adams.

Wolves are certainly in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park after allowing Matheus Nunes to join Manchester City in a £53m deal, while an underwhelming start to the season which has resulted in one win and two defeats in three games has further highlighted the necessity in bringing in more quality before the transfer window slams shut.

It now appears manager Gary O'Neal is intent on doing so by landing Reed - who Transfermarkt value at £13.7m - ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth revealed that he expects Wolves to be busy on Deadline Day, and specifically named the Reed deal as one that looks likely to come into fruition.

He further explained that the potential departure of Joao Paulinha at Fulham will lead to Marco Silva's side overhauling their engine room entirely, meaning Reed could be allowed to leave as well.

The Sky Sports reporter told GMS: "Yes, most definitely [expecting signings at Wolves]. They've been quite busy during this week. Tommy Doyle's come in and also they remain in talks with Fulham over Harrison Reed. We think there is a deal to be done there. Fulham probably will allow him to go because they're doing a re-jig of their whole midfield if Joao Paulinha was to leave. They want to bring in the likes of Scott McTominay and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Those are the names that are being mentioned there."

Wolves' Deadline Day

Sheth has predicted a 'really busy; deadline day for the Molineux club, which could well involve them signing Adams and Reed by the end of the day.

He told GMS: "Wolves are going to be really, really busy. About two weeks ago I wasn't expecting the final week and deadline day to not be that busy but how wrong I was. It's going to be manic and it's all starting already."