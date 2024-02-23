Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha could make a return to Molineux following the March international break.

The 24-year-old's injury halted a promising 2023/24 season for the attacker.

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil is hopeful that Cunha's recovery will enable him to face Aston Villa on 30th March.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha could make a return from injury at Molineux after the upcoming international break, according to head coach Gary O’Neil.

Wolves are enjoying an excellent 2023/24 season but have lost one of their key players to a hamstring issue, suffered earlier in February, which could derail their hopes of a top-half finish.

O’Neil has previously been coy on a possible return date to action for Cunha but has hinted that the forward could be back on the pitch immediately after March’s international fixtures. Cunha has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents outside the Premier League’s big six and hopes to hit the ground running again next month.

Cunha’s injury blow

The forward had been in exceptional form before suffering a hamstring strain

Cunha was beginning to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s leading forward options at the time of his injury. On 4th February, the South American netted a hat-trick in Wolves’ 4-2 Premier League victory at Chelsea, which fired the Black Country outfit into the top half.

However, Cunha was hooked the following weekend within 20 minutes of action after sustaining what O’Neil would describe as a “significant injury to his hamstring”. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (19th February) that Cunha is ‘irreplaceable’ for Wolves, and his absence comes as a significant setback.

Having initially refused to put a timeline on Cunha’s return, O’Neil told the media in his pre-match press conference, ahead of the visit of Sheffield United this weekend, that he hopes Cunha will be ready to return to action after the March international break (via the Express & Star):

“I hope he’s available straight after the international break. But there’s a lot of things that can go well, or not so well, between now and then. In an ideal world, we’d have him back and around it after the internationals. If it doesn’t go quite so well, obviously time can be added to that. There will be no risks taken with Matheus Cunha. “As soon as the medical team are happy and as soon as Matheus Cunha is happy, he’ll be back, so let’s see. There is possibly potential for him to be back around training before the international break. “I understand the national coach’s comment because for him to be ready to go away and play international football at that time would be very quick as he wouldn’t have done much for us. Hopefully, he’ll be back really quickly for us, but let's see how the next few weeks unfold.”

Matheus Cunha - stats vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.25 1st Goals 9 2nd Assists 6 =2nd Shots per game 2.5 1st Dribbles per game 2.2 1st Fouled per game 1.5 1st Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 23-02-24

Wolves’ upcoming fixtures

Cunha could return for a derby clash

Following O’Neil’s comments on Cunha’s injury timeline, Wolves fans will not expect to see him back immediately. Wolves take on Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon, hoping to exact revenge on the Premier League’s basement boys following a 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane in November 2023. An FA Cup Fifth Round tie with Brighton & Hove Albion awaits on 28th February. League action commences with the long trip to Newcastle United on 2nd March.

Wolves host Fulham and AFC Bournemouth before the pause for the international break. It means that Cunha could return for Wanderers’ short trip to Aston Villa on 30th March, significantly boosting O’Neil’s chances of securing a positive result at Villa Park.