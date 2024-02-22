Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic could return from his anterior cruciate ligament injury by next winter at Molineux

The centre-forward has previously suffered this setback twice, but has recovered to return to action both times.

Despite recent challenges, Kalajdzic's agent Sascha Empacher is confident in the 26-year-old's ability to recover from the setback.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic will undergo surgery on an torn anterior cruciate ligament in England today, according to his agent Sascha Empacher.

The Wolves centre-forward suffered the severe knee injury during his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, but his representative insists that he could be back in action by next winter.

Gary O’Neil had allowed the No. 9 to go out on loan to the Bundesliga outfit to get more game time under his belt, having taken his time to build up his fitness after his previous ligament injury. Kalajdzic has returned to England to undergo surgery, hoping to make another comeback from his third serious knee injury.

Kalajdzic stricken with knee injury again

The centre-forward is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines

Kalajdzic has been in this position before, having torn his cruciate ligament in pre-season for VfB Stuttgart in July 2019, before doing the same again in September 2022, on his Wolves debut. The 26-year-old underwent surgery and would make his next appearance for Wanderers in August 2023, in the club’s opening Premier League game of the 2023/24 season at Manchester United.

After struggling to break into the Wolves side ahead of Matheus Cunha, Kalajdzic was allowed to depart on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the campaign. However, on 18th February, the Austria international suffered a third anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Speaking ahead of Kalajdzic’s surgery in England today, the centre-forward’s agent Empacher told Sky Germany that the striker will be back by next winter at the latest (via Florian Plettenberg):

“It's frustrating, but don't worry: Sasa will come back! He is mentally very strong and now takes on this task. After that, we will see him again at the latest in winter.”

Following Kalajdzic’s operation, the striker hopes that his constant knee issues can be definitively rectified as he looks to sustain a career at the top level. The Wolves man made a positive impression in his short time at Molineux, scoring significant late winners at Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

However, Kalajdzic was often benched in Premier League fixtures, with O’Neil preferring to start with a front three of Hwang Hee-chan, Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha. In December 2023, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the 40-year-old head coach faced a big call over selling Kalajdzic before he was eventually shipped out on loan to Frankfurt.

Matheus Cunha vs Sasa Kalajdzic - 2023/24 Premier League stats Matheus Cunha Sasa Kalajdzic Appearances 24 1(10) Minutes 1974 159 Goals 9 2 Assists 6 0 Yellow cards 5 1 Shots per game 2.5 0.4 Dribbles per game 2.2 0.1 Fouled per game 1.5 0.4 Overall rating 7.25 6.35 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-02-24

Wolves’ other injury issues

Wolves have struggled with several absences this term

Though on loan at Frankfurt, Kalajdzic’s injury will have come as a blow to Wolves, who will have hoped that the striker would gain the match sharpness required ahead of a return to Molineux next term. Wolves also have injury issues of their own to deal with in the remaining months of the 2023/24 season.

According to O’Neil, Cunha has suffered a “fairly significant hamstring injury”, which could keep him out for the foreseeable future. Brazil manager Dorival Junior has confirmed that the forward will not be ready to be selected in the Selecao squad to face England and Spain at the end of March. Wolves have also had to deal with the absences of Neto and Hwang throughout the season, though the duo are currently match fit as it stands.