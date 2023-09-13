Highlights Wolves have been making significant progress in recent years, transforming from a mid-table team to Premier League contenders.

Wolverhampton Wanderers opted to sack Julen Lopetegui just a few days before the season began, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why they may live to regret that decision.

The Spanish manager arrived at the Midlands club with plenty of pedigree to his name.

Lopetegui was appointed as Wolves manager last season after Bruno Lage was dismissed, guiding the Wanderers to a 13th-place finish in the Premier League. It was an impressive achievement for the 57-year-old who was dealt a difficult hand when he joined the club. The financial situation behind the scenes at Molineux means they are unable to compete with the big spenders in England.

Throughout the summer, Wolves' difficulties from a monetary perspective were heightened, with Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins and Matheus Nunes, among others, bringing in a total of around £145m through player sales. Excluding the money spent on signing Matheus Cunha on a permanent deal, who spent last season on loan with Wolves, only £38m was utilised to add reinforcements to the Wolves squad, according to Transfermarkt.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Matheus Nunes - Manchester City £53m Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

Just a few days before the season began, Wolves released a statement confirming that Lopetegui would be departing, carrying some words from sporting director Matt Hobbs, who explained the decision to part ways with the Spaniard...

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank Julen and his staff for their dedication and hard work during their time at the football club. They were brought in with the primary aim of keeping the club in the Premier League last season, an objective which they achieved with games to spare. While our ambition had been to move into the new season together, it is public knowledge that there were differences of opinion on some key topics, and it was agreed by all parties that it would be best to part ways ahead of the new campaign."

Gary O'Neil was later appointed, but there's no doubt that Lopetegui has far greater credentials and making it work with the experienced coach would have been hugely beneficial to the club.

Wolves may regret allowing Lopetegui to leave - Dean Jones

Lopetegui has won the Europa League with Sevilla, as well as spending time as manager of Spain, Real Madrid, and FC Porto. For Wolves to attract a coach of his pedigree was impressive, but they unfortunately couldn't do enough to keep him happy.

Jones has suggested that Lopetegui could be a success in the Premier League still, amid reports that he's looking for a job in England. The journalist adds that Wolves may live to regret allowing Lopetegui to depart. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Yeah, I still think if there wasn't all the financial issues that blighted his time at Wolves, there still could have been some good times to come. He definitely improved them in certain ways after he came into that job. But there were a lot of mountains he had to climb to get things how he wanted it to be at Wolves. And I think that one of the things that he'll now look for is just a steady club. I mean, that's not easy to find within the Premier League anyway, especially anyone that has an opening this season is going to probably be because they're in a bad place. You know, it's not likely Lopetegui is going to suddenly get a chance at a top-six side halfway through a season. So it's difficult to know where he'll end up. But I do feel that he can still be a success within the Premier League and that one day Wolves might be looking back with some regret over how it all panned out."

What's next for Wolves?

Wolves have won just one Premier League game so far this season against fellow strugglers Everton. It won't get any easier this weekend as the Midlands club host in-form Liverpool, with Luton Town and Manchester City both coming up later this month.

Wolves fans will be hoping for a quick up-turn in form, otherwise, they could be set for another campaign of difficulty. The lack of money spent on new signings could come back to bite them, with an inexperienced manager in O'Neil.