Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Konstantinos Mavropanos this summer at Molineux, and journalist Rudy Galetti has provided an update on their pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club need reinforcements after a disappointing season in the Premier League and with multiple key players departing.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Latest

It's been a tough window so far for Julen Lopetegui and his recruitment team, having to deal with the departures of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, and Nathan Collins, to name a few.

All three were regulars in the Wolves squad last season, so it's going to be a difficult task trying to replace them, especially with their current financial issues.

Back in May, Lopetegui explained how the Premier League side must resolve their Financial Fair Play problems in order to make any progress going forward.

He said: "I have had that meeting and there are some Financial Fair Play problems I didn't know before. I hope we will solve this issue. It's very difficult to compete in the Premier League without investment. Despite the club investing this year it has been a very hard year so we have to learn the lesson and do our homework to try to improve the team."

With Collins now out the door and long-term defender Conor Coady also departing, a new centre-back could be a priority this summer.

It's understood that Wolves are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Greek international Mavropanos, alongside West Ham United and Napoli.

Now, Italian journalist Galetti has provided an update on their pursuit.

What has Galetti said about Mavropanos and Wolves?

Galetti has suggested that Max Kilman should stay at Molineux this summer, with his asking price too high for any interested parties.

The journalist also adds that Wolves are following Mavropanos, who reportedly has a release clause of £21m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "In defence, Max Kilman should stay, despite interest from some European clubs, Napoli included, because the price tag is considered too high. As a new possible centre-back for Wolves to strengthen the defensive line, they are following with interest Mavropanos from Stuttgart."

Who else could Wolves look to sign this summer?

Although a centre-back could be a priority for the Wanderers, a central midfielder will be just as important after losing both Neves and Moutinho.

Galetti previously told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves have made contact with Real Betis regarding Guido Rodriguez during the summer transfer window.

However, there's nothing concrete at this stage, and Rodriguez is discussing with the Spanish club about a potential new contract.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has also provided some information to GMS, claiming that as it stands, Wolves are unable to afford a deal to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

The Championship club reportedly want in the region of £25m to part ways with the young talent.

Wolves fans will be hoping that business starts to pick up over the next few days, with the new Premier League season starting next week.