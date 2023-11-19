Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers could be an appealing destination for out-of-favour Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

The Belgium international spent four years at Molineux before moving across the West Midlands in a £13m switch on the 2022 summer transfer window's deadline day.

Wolves are hoping to keep hold of Rayan Ait-Nouri and another star as Gary O'Neil's team begins to take shape.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be an appealing destination for ex-midfielder Leander Dendoncker, as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley considers how much the Molineux outfit would consider spending on his services.

Wolves have enjoyed a solid start to the 2023/24 season under head coach Gary O’Neil and hope to eliminate any threat of Premier League relegation by 2024.

Dendoncker, currently contracted to Aston Villa, is finding minutes hard to come by despite the Villans' fantastic start to the 2023/24 campaign. However, another question is whether a move for the midfielder would appeal to Wolves or vice versa.

Wolves looking strong in midfield

Wolves' midfield options have had an excellent start to the 2023/24 campaign as O’Neil identifies his side's strengths and weaknesses. Mario Lemina, quickly establishing himself as one of the side’s key players, has been an imperious presence in midfield since his £9.7m arrival from OGC Nice in January 2023.

The 26-cap Gabon international is enjoying an exceptional campaign and most recently scored a last-ditch winning goal against high-flying Tottenham Hotspur in Wanderers’ 2-1 victory on 11th November. Meanwhile, Joao Gomes has settled into life at Molineux. He was touted as one of South America’s hottest prospects before sealing a £15m switch to the Premier League outfit towards the end of the 2023 January transfer window.

Wolves are starting to see more from Boubacar Traore, whose debut 2022/23 campaign at Molineux was hampered by injury. The Mali U23 international arrived on a season-long loan before being permanently signed for a fee close to £10m. He has already made ten appearances this term. Meanwhile, summer 2023 signings Tommy Doyle and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are still adjusting but have shown promise since arriving in the Black Country.

However, O’Neil could potentially benefit from the club re-signing Dendoncker, who would offer experience to a youthful-looking midfield. The Belgium international moved to West Midlands rivals Aston Villa on the 2022 summer transfer window’s deadline day in a deal rumoured to be worth £13m.

In October, Moxley told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old finds himself in a similar situation to Youri Tielemans at Villa Park in that he can’t seem to break into Unai Emery’s side. Therefore, it would be unsurprising to see Dendoncker leave Villa Park come the 2024 winter transfer window.

Leander Dendoncker - Wolves stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 18/19 26 2 0 1 19/20 57 6 0 8 20/21 37 1 0 4 21/22 34 2 2 4 22/23 5 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Moxley could see Dendoncker returning to Wolves as he could have some “unfinished business” at Molineux. The journalist thinks he could be a helpful addition to the Black Country as he feels there may be a lack of senior cover in the middle of the park. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“I could see Dendoncker one day returning to Wolves because I think he's possibly got some unfinished business now. I'm not exactly sure that they've got cover. I think, again, though, he will have his work getting in his favourite position. I prefer him as a centre-back in the three, but he did play a long time for Wolves in midfield. He was used around Moutinho and Neves when they were in their pomp. But with Dendoncker, it would be interesting to see if Wolves could get him out with around half the money they let him go to Villa for.”

Wolves transfer news

Wolves’ priority in the 2024 winter transfer window will be to retain some key players, as vultures circle some of their talent. According to Le10Sport, Liverpool want to sign left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in the new year.

The 22-year-old has been contacted "regularly and insistently" by Liverpool after impressing with his displays at left wing-back this term. Julen Lopetegui exiled Ait-Nouri from the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, but head coach O’Neil has reinstated him to the starting lineup and made the left-back role his own.

In a significant boost for Wolves, winger Pedro Neto has told The Telegraph’s John Percy that he has informed the club’s sporting director, Matt Hobbs, that he wants to stay at the club beyond January 2024. The Portugal international had garnered interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, ranking as the Premier League’s leader in assists.

Percy also reports that Wolves will target a centre-forward during the winter transfer window, having avoided breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules after raising £140m in sales. However, any deal remains subject to how much room the club have to manoeuvre financially.

Gary O’Neil’s team return to action after the international break on 27th November, when they travel to Fulham for their final fixture of the month.

