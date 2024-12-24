There could be two deeply contrasting moods in the dug-outs at Molineux as two recently appointed managers go head-to-head in what should prove a fascinating encounter on Boxing Day between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers .

Vitor Pereira got off to a dream start as he oversaw his side’s 3-0 win at Leicester City on his first day as the new Wolves boss last Sunday. As the goals flowed, the atmosphere among the away supporters was jubilant, with fans singing the new manager's name. Thanks to that performance, fans will arrive at the stadium for this game in arguably a more optimistic frame of mind than at any other point this season.

While Pereira was making that winning start, his compatriot Ruben Amorim was suffering yet another setback: on Sunday afternoon, he saw his Manchester United side lose 3-0 at home to Bournemouth . It was a fourth defeat in nine games in all competitions since Amorim was appointed. The defeat ensured that, for the first time in Premier League history, the Red Devils will be sitting in the bottom-half of the table on Christmas Day.

Hosts Are the Smart Selection

Assessing games where new managers are in charge is often difficult as it can render a team’s long-term stats less important than usual. Is there any value in looking at how Wolves have performed both generally and at home this season, for example, given what an immediate, positive difference Pereira’s appointment appears to have made?

Result Decimal odds Fractional odds US moneyline Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.80 14/5 +280 Draw 3.75 11/4 +275 Manchester United 2.05 21/20 +105

The same can still be said of Amorim’s United, even though the nine games that the ex-Sporting boss has now overseen constitute a reasonable data set. Those looking through United’s figures since Amorim took charge will spot relatively few obvious positives for United fans: the team is W4-D1-L4 in all competitions, with a 0 goal difference (17 scored, 17 conceded). And their form has gone downhill since his appointment: he was unbeaten in his first three games in charge, but has since lost four of six.

There was enough energy, belief and quality in Wolves’ maiden win under Pereira — where Matheus Cunha (pictured above) was among the scorers — to suggest they will cause United problems here. There was also enough quality for us to query why the out-of-form visitors are such short odds to win.

At the time of writing, Manchester United are 2.05 (21/20) to win, while Wolves are the underdogs, at 3.8 (14/5), and the Draw is 3.75 (11/4). Those odds are the market’s way of saying that United have a 49 percent chance of claiming all three points, while Wolves’ chances of doing so are a notably smaller 26 percent.

Is this fair? Are United really playing well enough under Amorim to justify such short-priced favouritism away to a side that will be champing at the bit to follow up that big performance against Leicester with an equally impressive showing in front of their own fans? We do not believe so.

Best Bet

If you are looking for a selection in the Match Odds market, we suggest focusing on Wolves or the Draw. There is simply not enough evidence that United are playing well enough to earn the three points.

Wolves our Handicap Pick

If, like us, you are looking to oppose Manchester United but are not sure whether the game will end in a home win or a draw, there are ways to ensure that you have both of those potential outcomes on your side.

One way of doing so would be to look at the Asian Handicap market. In this market, each of the two sides is awarded a handicap start, and that handicap is then added on to the actual scoreline that occurs out on the pitch. If the handicap you have chosen, added to the scoreline out on the pitch. leaves you in front come the final whistle, then you have a winning selection.

Asian Handicap Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United +1.0 1.48 (12/25) 1.11 (21/200) +0.75 1.68 (4/6) 1.19 (19/100) +0.5 1.90 (9/10) 1.29 (2/7) +0.25 2.17 (23/20) 1.35 (7/20) +0 2.75 (7/4) 1.47 (40/85) -0.25 3.1 (21/10) 1.72 (8/11) -0.5 3.55 (51/20) 2.0 (1/1) -0.75 4.5 (7/2) 2.25 (5/4) -1.0 6.8 (29/5) 2.8 (9/5)

Best Bet

Our selection would be Wolves with a +0.25 Asian Handicap start. This is currently available at a best price of 2.17 (23/20). With this pick, you simply add the handicap of +0.25 to whatever the scoreline is at the end of the game. So, if Wolves win or the game ends in a draw, you will have a winning selection (since a handicap of +0.25 in Wolves’ favour will be added to the final scoreline).

Top selection – Wolves +0.25 Asian Handicap (2.15)

The Draw No Bet option

An alternative to our Asian Handicap selection above would be to back Wolves in the Draw No Bet market. This works alongside similar lines, although the outcome is not the same.

With a Draw No Bet selection, your stakes are returned in the event of the game ending in a draw. So if, for example, you back the home side to win, and they win, your selection has won. If the game ends in a draw, your stakes are returned to you. If the home team loses, your selection has lost.

Best Bet

Wolves in the Draw No Bet market is worth considering. The odds are bigger than with our Asian Handicap selection above because, rather than having a winning selection in the event of the game ending all-square, your stakes are returned instead.

Wolves are currently available at a best-priced 2.80 (9/5) in this market. We feel the momentum they carry into this match from that emphatic victory over Leicester City last weekend, plus the defensive frailties United have exhibited in virtually every game since Amorim took charge, and which the boss does not seem close to resolving for now, make the hosts a good selection.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 24/12/2024