Wolverhampton Wanderers star Mario Lemina has been a “surprise package” during his time at Molineux, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the midfielder’s contribution to the side.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has used the experienced enforcer when available, with his side maintaining a positive run of form from the back end of September and throughout October.

Lemina’s goal in Wanderers’ 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last weekend helped the club secure a vital point as they aim to shrug off any fears of relegation from the Premier League. Wolves hope to add to their solid start to the campaign with a victory at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Lemina has been a crucial cog for Wolves in 2023

Wolves’ signing of Lemina was made with little fanfare inside Molineux and the wider Premier League sphere, with the former Juventus man having had uninspiring spells with Southampton and Fulham in the top flight. Wanderers confirmed the signing of the 30-year-old during the winter transfer window this year for a fee of £9m from Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice.

Lemina arrived with Wolves, then managed by Julen Lopetegui, sitting in the Premier League’s relegation zone, having been stranded at the bottom of the table during last year’s break for the 2022 World Cup. However, the midfielder’s inspired performances in the centre of the park, coupled with help from several January additions, including Matheus Cunha, Craig Dawson and Joao Gomes, powered Wolves to safety.

This season, Lemina has remained consistent in midfield despite off-field issues forcing the mutual termination of Lopetegui’s contract before being replaced by former AFC Bournemouth head coach O’Neil.

The only blot on the Gabon international’s record was his second yellow card in Wolves’ 1-1 home draw with Aston Villa, which left Wanderers clinging on to a hard-earned point in the game’s final stages. However, he made up for it on his return to the side last weekend, scoring an excellent diving header from Pedro Neto’s corner against Newcastle to level the game at 1-1.

Lemina still walks a tightrope, however, knowing that another yellow card will result in another one-match suspension, perhaps embodying his role as a combative and tough tackling midfielder.

Mario Lemina - stats vs Wolves' current Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.75 8th Pass success rate 85% 3rd Aerial duels won per game 1.1 4th Tackles per game 2.6 2nd Interceptions per game 1.9 1st Fouls per game 1.4 4th Stats according to WhoScored

Jones has admitted that he has previously been frustrated with Lemina during his spells at previous clubs but believes he makes Wolves “a much better side.” The journalist also suggests the midfielder’s performances are “another reason to give O’Neil credit.” Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think he's been a surprise package because I've been frustrated by him in the past. I think that fans of other clubs will have been, too, when they know what he's capable of. But the frequency of his top performances wasn’t as regular as they should have been. But he is making Wolves a much better side. He is giving them a level of depth that they need. I think perhaps it's another reason to give O'Neil credit. He's found a way to dig into his character and find a role that suits him. This Wolves team has been massively underestimated and continues to be week after week. I think that Lemina probably fits that narrative perfectly.”

Wolves transfer news

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves’ main priority in the winter transfer window will be to avoid losing players like Pedro Neto.

One player unlikely to leave Molineux in the new year is South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan, who has enjoyed an exceptional season in the Black Country, scoring in all six of Wolves’ home Premier League fixtures. Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that it wouldn’t make sense for Wolves to sell the 27-year-old after putting in the hard yards to develop him into the player he is now.

In positive news for Wolves, The Telegraph’s John Percy has revealed that Wolves are set to avoid Financial Fair Play repercussions from the Premier League after generating £140m in summer sales. However, the journalist also admits that spending will be “limited” in January. Still, the club are targeting a new number nine, with O’Neil hoping to provide Cunha with a free role behind the front line.

Wolves’ upcoming fixtures

This weekend, Wolves travel to Bramall Lane, hoping to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to six games when they take on the league’s bottom club Sheffield United. Wanderers then face the unenviable task of welcoming current league leaders Tottenham Hotspur to Molineux on 11th November, before the season’s third international break.

A trip to the capital to face Fulham closes out the month on 27th November, with O’Neil hoping to have steered away from the Premier League’s relegation zone.

