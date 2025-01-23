Matheus Cunha is 'more likely to leave' than stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers before the winter transfer window closes, according to Ryan Leister of The Wolves Report.

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Cunha, who is in demand and is thought to be valued at over £60 million. Five other Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, are keen on the Brazilian attacker, who had been in talks to extend his contract at Molineux.

The 25-year-old has registered 10 goals and four assists in 21 league games. He's been catching the eye with stellar performances from the left side of Wolves' attack. Cunha joined the club in July 2023, when he arrived from Atletico Madrid on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for £44 million.

Leister: Cunha Is Looking To Leave Wolves Amid Interest

The Brazilian is now unlikely to extend his contract

Leister raised concerns about Cunha's situation and explained why a departure is likely before the transfer window closes on February 3. He wrote on X:

"It’s my understanding that it’s now more likely that Cunha will depart Wolves this window than stay. A number of Premier League clubs have apparently shown an interest & the Brazilian is apparently keen to depart. I’d be absolutely delighted to have this one wrong & I hope he signs a new deal, but I’m not sure that will happen."

Matheus Cunha Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 21 Goals 10 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 11 Successful Dribbles 1.9 (52%) Ground Duels Won 5.1 (49%) Aerial Duels Won 0.4 (32%)

Cunha's potential exit would be a massive headache for Vitor Pereira amid Wolves' Premier League relegation battle. The Old Gold sit 17th, above the drop zone on goal difference after 22 games.

A 3-1 defeat away to Chelsea on Monday frustrated Cunha, and his manager wasn't happy with his body language. The attacker now looks to be eyeing a move to a club competing for UEFA Champions League qualification.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/01/2025.

