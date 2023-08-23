Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes and Goncalo Guedes are attracting interest at Molineux, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Midlands club's plans for the duo in the transfer market, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a summer of change for Wolves, with multiple key players departing in the transfer window.

So far since the summer window opened, Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, Adama Traore, and Joao Moutinho are among the senior players to have left the club.

Not only did all the names mentioned play a key role for Wolves at times over the years, a lot of them had plenty of experience.

When battling down towards the bottom of the Premier League, having players to drag you through the mess is vital, so Gary O'Neil won't want to be losing any more players with the season already underway.

However, Wolves' resolve could be tested in the coming days, with The Athletic reporting that Manchester City are interested in signing midfielder Nunes.

Reports in Portugal have also claimed that Wolves forward Guedes could be close to leaving the club, with Benfica set to sign him on loan once again.

Nunes has undoubtedly become more of an important player for the Midlands club since the Portuguese duo made the move to England, and it would be a devastating blow to lose him with such little time to find a replacement.

Now, transfer expert Romano has provided Wolves fans with a bit of a positive update at Molineux.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Wolves and Matheus Nunes?

Romano has suggested that there are discussions ongoing regarding Nunes and Guedes at Wolves.

However, the Italian journalist adds that Wolves are pushing to try and keep their important players before the window slams shut in September.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yes, this is a possibility because this is the discussion ongoing. At the moment it is not guaranteed yet.

"What I'm hearing is that internally they are really pushing to keep the important players they have at the club and then to try and find something in the final days of the window to give the manager something new. So, it's not something guaranteed yet."

What's next for Wolves?

Another player who could be out the door before next week's transfer deadline is Daniel Podence.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Scottish Premiership side Celtic are now in talks with the 27-year-old.

Galetti claims that Wolves are demanding in the region of £12m for the forward, with Celtic hoping to lower the asking price.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Wolves' interest in Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill is one to keep an eye on before the end of the summer.

Wolves boss O'Neil knows Brownhill from his playing days, and tried to sign him when he was the manager of Bournemouth.

It could be an interesting remaining week or so in the transfer window for Wolves fans.