Wolverhampton Wanderers need to solve their goalscoring problems if they want to maintain their Premier League status, suggests Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Things have improved for Wolves under Julen Lopetegui, but there's still a chance they could get dragged into a relegation battle before the end of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League survival

Wolves have certainly shown signs of improvement under Lopetegui, with the Spaniard winning five and drawing two of the eleven games in charge in the Premier League so far, as per Transfermarkt.

On average, Lopetegui has managed 1.55 points per game. In contrast, previous manager Bruno Lage managed 0.75 points per game this season in the Premier League, with an overall 1.29 in his Wolves tenure.

Wolves are currently five points above the relegation zone in the Premier League and they now face some tough fixtures over the next few weeks.

As per Sky Sports, Wolves make the trip to Newcastle United next in the league, followed by Leeds and Nottingham Forest, two sides desperate for points in the bottom half to help their Premier League survival chances.

What has Sheth said about Wolves?

Despite their lack of goals, Sheth has suggested that Wolves will be a Premier League club come the end of the season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They're outside the bottom three and in 13th place. A little bit too close for comfort, but the one thing you did mention there was the firepower. That is a worry, by the looks of it.

"I was looking at the table, they've scored 19 goals in the Premier League this season, no side has scored less goals. That is going to need to change if they're definitely going to maintain their Premier League status.

"They don't concede a tremendous amount of goals, so if they can continue to keep it tight and nick the odd one-nil or two-nil here and there, they should be okay.

"There seems to be a lot of teams that are struggling a whole lot more at the bottom of the league than Wolves. So, as I'm standing here now, I would say Wolves will probably be alright and they'll stay in the league."

Where do Wolves need to improve?

Bringing in an out-and-out striker will be necessary if they want to avoid this situation next season.

Their main three out-and-out centre-forwards, Diego Costa, Raul Jimenez and Sala Kalajdzic, are all yet to score a Premier League goal this season, as per FBRef.

Wolves were unfortunate that Kalajdzic suffered an injury in his one and only start this season as per Transfermarkt., but there's no guarantee he returns the same player after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture.