Wolverhampton Wanderers have full faith in Julen Lopetegui and will continue to back him, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club have spent a significant amount of money in the last few transfer windows, but their performances on the pitch haven't been good enough.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Latest

Wolves have been embroiled in a battle to stay in the Premier League this season, but with the sides below them struggling to pick up results, they should be all but safe.

Their latest result, however, was a horrific performance, with Brighton & Hove Albion humiliating them at the Amex Stadium, scoring six goals without reply.

The Seagulls have been sensational this campaign under Roberto De Zerbi, but Lopetegui will be disappointed with how his side collapsed, even if they're close to being safe and avoiding the drop.

According to Transfermarkt, Wolves have spent £155m this season on new signings alone, so to be involved in a relegation battle is a bit of a shock for the supporters at Molineux.

There has certainly been an improvement since Lopetegui came in, but he's yet to have a pre-season and a summer window to work and develop the squad he's got at his disposal.

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Jones has suggested that Wolves still have a lot of trust in Lopetegui, despite their defeat to Brighton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It was such a warning sign of what this team are still capable of and how low they can dip, that they'll have to consider what the problem is.

"The good thing from the board's point of view is that they've got a manager here that they totally trust with this process and that changes need to be made and they'll back him."

What's next for Wolves?

As mentioned, it will take a drastic turn of events for Wolves to now be relegated from the Premier League.

However, it's not an easy run until the end of the season for Lopetegui's side. Wolves still have to play Aston Villa, Manchester United, Everton, and Arsenal before the end of the campaign.

After a disappointing term, giving Lopetegui more funds to bring in his own players and a full summer of training to fully implement his style will be imperative to having some success at Molineux.

Improving their recruitment process will be important, as well as keeping hold of some of their key players.