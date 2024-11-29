Wolverhampton Wanderers have a long-standing interest in Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, and they could explore a move to secure his signature in 2025, according to The Athletic.

Signing a new defender could be one of Wolves' priorities in the upcoming transfer windows as they continue to struggle in the Premier League. The Midlands outfit have conceded 28 goals so far this season, more than any other side in England's top flight.

Hitting the back of the net hasn't been an issue for Gary O'Neil's side this term, with only Brentford scoring more goals out of all the teams in the bottom half. Keeping them out has been their major issue, so adding another centre-back to their ranks after losing Max Kilman in the summer could help save their leaky defence.

According to a report from The Athletic, Wolves have a long-standing interest in Borussia Monchengladbach defender Elvedi, and he could re-emerge as a possibility in 2025. The 28-year-old previously had an attractive release clause in the summer transfer window, but that has now expired.

The Athletic also add that earlier in the summer, Wolves had an extensive list of defensive targets to replace Kilman, but they failed with moves for multiple players. Igor Julio, Dara O'Shea, Nayef Aguerd, David Carmo, and Trevoh Chalobah were all options for the Wanderers, with four of those five signing for new clubs in the previous window, meaning they're unlikely to be available in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT sources reported earlier this year that Elvedi, previously described as 'incredible', was a target for Wolves, with the Swiss defender having an £8m release clause. Wolves lost Kilman during the summer window with West Ham United securing his signature, and O'Neil has had some major problems at the back this season.

Last time out against Fulham, Wolves lined up with a back three which included left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and central midfielder Mario Lemina. It's unclear whether Wolves could make a move to sign a centre-back in the January window or wait until the summer, but it feels like a priority considering their defensive struggles this season.