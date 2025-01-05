Wolverhampton Wanderers fans will be hoping their spectacular new manager ‘bounce’ continues when they host the season’s surprise package Nottingham Forest in the Premier League’s Monday night match at Molineux this week.

Wolves have enjoyed a massive improvement since Vitor Pereira replaced Gary O’Neil as manager last month, picking up seven points from their first three matches under their new Portuguese boss.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.5 5/2 +250 The Draw 3.4 12/5 +240 Nottingham Forest 2.27 127/100 +127

Pereira’s time in charge began with a 3-0 win at Leicester City on December 22, followed by a 2-0 home win over Manchester United on Boxing Day. In their third and most recent outing under Pereira, Wolves came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of 2024.

Wolves face a real challenge to extend their excellent run of results here, however, as they face one of the division’s top sides. Nottingham Forest sit third in the Premier League table. They are three points behind second-placed Arsenal, with a game in hand on the Gunners.

Forest are joint-top (with Newcastle United) of the five-game form table, too, with a perfect W5-D0-L0 record. Their away record impresses as well: they are W6-D2-L2 on the road this season, including three wins from their last five trips.

Best Bet

It makes perfect sense that Forest are favourites to win, although in-form Wolves cannot be ruled out. The hosts are 3.5 (5/2) to collect all three points, while the visitors are a notably shorter 2.27 (127/100), and the Draw is 3.4 (12/5).

To us, those prices look about right. Forest have shown no signs of slipping up this season as they continue to defy expectations, but Wolves have been transformed so far by their manager change. The hosts will go into this game quietly confident that they can avoid defeat at the very least.

If you are looking for a selection in this market, the Draw would be our pick. We prefer looking elsewhere, however, for better investments on the game.

Back Both Teams to Find the Net

One statistical trend that stands out is the ability of both teams to score goals. Wolves have looked much sharper in front of goal since Pereira was appointed, netting seven times in his first three games in charge. The absence (through suspension) of their Brazil international attacker Matheus Cunha will be a concern as they head into this match, but there are other Wolves players doing well in the final third (more on the contenders to score below).

Nottingham Forest will head to Molineux confident they can find the net, and rightly so: they have scored seven times in their last three away games – they won 2-0 at Everton and Brentford in their most recent two away games, and 3-2 at Manchester United in early December – and have found the net in eight of their 10 away games in 2024-25.

Best Bet

Given the recent scoring form that both sides take into the game, and Forest’s good longer-term scoring form on the road, ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market is a selection worth considering.

We were surprised to find odds as big as 1.83 (5/6) available on this market. That equates to a 55 percent chance (in the market’s view) of both teams finding the net in this game. We think the chances of both teams scoring are slightly bigger than that, so we are happy to make this our headline pick on the match.

Top selection – ‘Yes’ in Both Teams to Score market (1.83)

Wood Leads Scoring Charge

As mentioned above, Wolves' star attacker Matheus Cunha sits out this game through suspension. The Brazil international's absence will hamper Wolves in the final third, but there are other players in the Anytime Goalscorer market – for both Wolves and Forest – that are worth considering.

Wolves’ South Korea international attacker Hwang Hee-Chan has scored twice in three games since Pereira took over. He would be the man to focus on in the home ranks. He is likely to carry greater goalscoring responsibility in this match because Cunha is absent.

Anytime Goalscorer contender Decimal Odds Fractional Odds Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) 3.0 2/1 Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) 3.0 2/1 Jorgen Larsen (Wolves) 4.33 10/3 Hee-Chan Hwang (Wolves) 4.8 19/5 Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) 5.0 4/1 Pablo Sarabia (Wolves) 5.5 9/2 Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) 5.5 9/2 Jota Silva 5.5 9/2 Goncalo Guedes (Wolves) 5.5 9/2 Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) 5.5 9/2 Ramon Sosa (Nottingham Forest) 5.5 9/2 James Ward-Prowse (Nottingham Forest) 6.5 11/2

For Forest, a greater array of players is worth considering. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have scored 15 times in 10 away games this season. The split of the goals is the following: Chris Wood (six goals), Morgan Gibbs-White (three goals), Ola Aina, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nikola Milenkovic, Ramon Sosa, and Ryan Yates (one each).

As our table above shows, Wood is the 3.0 (2/1) joint favourite in the Anytime Goalscorer market. You would expect that: the New Zealand international captain has led the line brilliantly for Forest this season, and been so dangerous in front of goal. Wood's teammate Taiwo Ayoniwi is available at the same price, although the Nigeria international has yet to score a league goal this season (admittedly in far less time on the pitch, having played for only 214 minutes in the Premier League this season).

Hwang is available at bigger odds, with the same also applying to Gibbs-White: the England international's price of 5.0 (4/1) has some appeal given that he has scored three times away from home in Forest colours.

Best Bet

Wood, Hwang and Gibbs-White are all worth considering. If you were to split your stakes equally across all three, you would get your stakes back if Wood were to score and the other two failed to score. By splitting your stakes in this way, you would make a profit if either of the other two were to find the net.