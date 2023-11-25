Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto signing a new deal at Molineux "would be unbelievable", according to Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi.

Gary O'Neil seems to have got the best out of the Wolves star this season, having provided seven assists already this season.

The Portugal international has expressed a desire to remain at the club beyond the 2024 winter transfer window, despite reported interest from Premier League, European and Saudi Pro League clubs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers tying star Pedro Neto down to a new contract “would be unbelievable”, says Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi, who gives his verdict on the winger’s 2023/24 season so far at Molineux.

Wolves have enjoyed a positive start to the campaign under Gary O’Neil despite a tumultuous summer surrounding changes in management staff and transfers.

Neto has missed the last two games of the Wanderers' season after suffering a hamstring injury in a Premier League clash with Newcastle United on 28th October. However, the wide man hopes to return imminently to action, having spent almost a month recovering on the sidelines, with a busy winter period to come.

Neto’s fantastic start to the season at Wolves

It’s been a difficult few years for Neto, who has been sidelined for much of that time following several significant injuries. In April 2021, the Portugal international’s chances of representing his country at the Euros later that summer were ended after he sustained a kneecap injury in Wanderers’ 1-0 victory at Fulham. Neto underwent surgery and returned to the team in February 2022 during a 2-1 victory over Leicester City.

However, the winger struggled to recapture his form under Bruno Lage before succumbing to another injury in the head coach’s final game in charge. Neto sustained an ankle issue in Wanderers’ 2-0 defeat at West Ham United in October 2022, which ruled him out of action until a 1-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in March. The 23-year-old would play most of the remaining games for Julen Lopetegui’s side throughout the 2022/23 campaign, gradually building up his match fitness ahead of this season.

However, a tumultuous summer saw the Spanish head coach depart Molineux after the club were limited on their transfer spending to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. But O’Neil’s appointment seems to have brought the best out of Neto this season. He has finally secured a sustained run of games without significant injury. Before gameweek 13 kicked off, the five-cap Portugal international topped the Premier League’s charts for registered assists (seven) despite missing the last two games with a hamstring strain.

Neto will be unavailable for Wolves' trip to Fulham on 27th November, despite journalist Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT (16th November) that the speedster's return within a month of injury would be ‘fantastic news’ for the Black Country outfit.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.23 1st Goals 1 =5th Assists 7 1st Shots per game 1.8 2nd Pass success rate 83.4% 8th Key passes per game 2.5 1st Crosses per game 2.3 1st Dribbles per game 2.3 2nd Fouled per game 1.2 =5th Stats according to WhoScored

Dave Azzopardi on Pedro Neto

With Hugo Bueno committed to a new contract until the summer of 2028 and Hwang Hee-chan in talks over an extension to his deal, Azzopardi has suggested that Neto would be the ideal candidate to pen fresh terms. The Talking Wolves presenter has described the 2019 summer signing as a “talented player.” Azzopardi told GIVEMESPORT:

“Neto would be the perfect player to sign a new contract at Wolves next. He's such a talented player, and we've just been waiting for that consistency from him. We've gotten it so far this season. If he can come back after his injury as threatening as he was beforehand, I think a new contract for Neto would be unbelievable, not just to secure his future at the Wolves but also for the club to secure a bit of value for him. They have learned quite quickly, and we've seen much more sensible recruitment.”

Wolves transfer news

In a positive development for the Wolves faithful, Neto has recently told The Telegraph’s John Percy that he has informed Wanderers sporting director Matt Hobbs of his desire to remain at the club beyond the 2024 winter transfer window. That comes amid rumoured interest in his services in the new year, with Wolves legend Steve Bull suggesting the Black Country outfit should ask for a price tag between £50m and £70m.

According to 90min in October, Arsenal have long admired Neto, while West Midlands rivals Aston Villa have also kept up to date on his progress. The same report claims that Atletico Madrid are ‘keen’ on the winger and that Saudi Pro League officials want to make him a marquee signing.

Wolves return to action following the season’s third international break when they travel to Fulham on 27th November. Wanderers hope to build on their impressive late turnaround victory over Tottenham last time out. O’Neil then leads his side to Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal to open up December on the 2nd, hoping to avenge last season’s 5-0 pummelling at the hands of Mikel Arteta’s troops.

Read More: Ruben Neves moving to another Premier League club 'would hurt Wolves fans'