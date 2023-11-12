Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers heavily rely on Pedro Neto, and finding a replacement for him is crucial to maintain their performance.

Neto's impressive start to the season has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, but Wolves are reluctant to sell him.

Wolves are in search of a player who can step up when Neto is injured, and they are keeping tabs on a Championship winger.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have heavily relied on Pedro Neto so far this season and he was a huge miss in their latest game, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the prospect of the Midlands club finding a replacement for the Portuguese star. In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Jones spoke about Gary O'Neil's January transfer plans.

Whether Neto is going to depart when the winter window opens for business remains to be seen, but Wolves' transfer plans might not revolve around the future of one of their star players. O'Neil and his recruitment team need to add further competition to his position after his latest injury.

The Wanderers struggle without Neto in the side and bringing in an additional creative spark will be hugely beneficial. If the Wolves winger does depart, then the Midlands club will be in an incredibly difficult situation.

Pedro Neto is wanted by Premier League clubs

After an impressive start to the campaign, clubs around the Premier League and beyond are taking a look at Neto and considering attempting to prise him away from Molineux. Wolves lost a host of players during the summer transfer window, including Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, and Matheus Nunes, to name a few, so allowing more key stars to depart could have a hugely negative impact on the squad.

Per TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Arsenal are two of the clubs showing an interest in signing Neto ahead of the January transfer window. The report claims that Wolves could demand in the region of £60m to allow Neto to leave, but there's no doubt that even that kind of fee would be a reluctant sale. The Wanderers have been through a tricky period in terms of finances over the last few years, per The Athletic, so it might not be as simple as rejecting any offer for one of their star players.

How Pedro Neto ranks vs his Wolverhampton Wanderers teammates in the Premier League this season Assists 1st Key passes per game 1st Average match rating 1st Shots per game 2nd Goals =4th All statistics according to WhoScored

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves remain adamant that Neto won't be sold, especially in the middle of the season. However, the journalist refused to rule out the possibility of him embarking on a fresh challenge next summer. The January window is never an easy market to work in, so finding a replacement for Neto will be difficult.

Wolves have enjoyed a reasonable start to the campaign, with Neto undoubtedly one of their best performers, but their latest fixture against Sheffield United showed what a miss the Portugal international is when he doesn't play. The 23-year-old was absent due to injury, and the Midlands club were defeated by two goals to one against the Premier League strugglers.

Jones has suggested that Neto is the difference-maker for O'Neil's side and they need to find somebody else who can bring 'that X-Factor' at Molineux. The journalist adds that this could be something that the club explore in the January transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There's fine lines. It's obviously a narrow defeat and it's at the very end of a game which they'll feel very disappointed by, Wolves. But the fact that Pedro Neto is not there just takes away the edge that he gives you and he can be that difference maker. I think that Wolves are going to struggle to find that at the regular pace that they're going to need to find that and that's possibly something they'll have to look at in January. Can they find somebody else who can bring that X factor for the moments when players like Neto are missing?"

Gary O'Neil is already searching for a replacement

Although Wolves might not be looking to replace Neto in terms of the club expecting him to depart, but they need to find a player capable of coming in and stepping up to the plate when he is unavailable. Neto's injury record hasn't been great since arriving at Molineux, so relying on him is a risky strategy.

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are one of many Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. However, the young talent is currently being monitored by Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Brentford, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace, so it's going to be a difficult race to secure his signature.