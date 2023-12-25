Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers ex-forward Diogo Jota enjoyed a successful three-season spell at Molineux between 2017-2020.

The Portugal international was sold to Liverpool in a deal that could rise to £45m.

Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi has claimed Jota would be excellent in Wolves' current set-up under head coach Gary O'Neil.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ ex-star Diogo Jota could “do well” in the club’s current set-up, as Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi considers his regrets about the 2020 sale of the forward from Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil’s side have endured a mixed start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and could do with more goalscoring prowess in the final third of the pitch.

Jota enjoyed an exceptional spell during his three-year stay at Molineux before eventually being moved on, having received an offer to join Liverpool after slipping down the pecking order. The forward has won significant honours at Anfield but is still revered in the Black Country for contributing to Wolves’ most successful period in a generation.

Jota’s time at Wolves

Jota arrived in England in August 2017 after joining Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid. The forward had spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan at FC Porto under the stewardship of Nuno Espirito Santo and chose to reunite with his former head coach at the then-Championship club.

Jota took the second tier by storm, bagging 17 goals and registering six assists as Wolves secured the title and promotion to the Premier League, becoming the club’s top goalscorer. The 27-year-old’s form encouraged Wolves to trigger an option to buy him from Atletico at the end of the 2017/18 season in a deal worth a reported €14m (£12m).

The transition to the Premier League initially proved difficult for Jota, but a second-half winner in Wolves’ 2-1 turnaround victory over Chelsea in December 2018 inspired the Portugal international to score ten goals and register seven assists during the 2018/19 campaign. A seventh-place finish ensured qualification for the Europa League during the 2019/20 season, a campaign in which Jota would register 22 goal contributions across 48 appearances. However, a loss of form towards the end of the season resulted in Jota slipping behind Adama Traore, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence in the pecking order.

In September 2020, Liverpool shelved out an initial £40m to sign Jota, which could eventually rise to £45m. It ended a Wolves career that had seen him attain a Championship winners medal and contribute to two seventh-place Premier League finishes alongside runs to the FA Cup semi-final and a Europa League quarter-final. Jota’s contribution during his time at Molineux has seen him ranked fourth in GIVEMESPORT’s ranking of Fosun’s top five signings during their time at Wolves.

Diogo Jota - Liverpool Premier League career in numbers (18-12-23) Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2020-21 19 9 0 2 0 2021-22 35 15 6 3 0 2022-23 22 7 4 2 0 2023-24 12 4 0 2 1 Totals 88 35 10 9 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dave Azzopardi on Wolves

Azzopardi claims that the initial £40m deal that saw Wolves sell Jota to Liverpool was an “okay deal” for both clubs. However, the Talking Wolves presenter would love to see the Porto-born star back at Molineux in O’Neil’s current system. Asked if there are any players he regrets seeing Wolves sell, Azzopardi told GIVEMESPORT:

“Jota is one. At the time, I think the Jota transfer was probably an okay deal for Liverpool and Wolves. He wasn't really at the top of the pecking order at Wolves. Liverpool paid an initial £40m for a capable player with a decent ceiling but hadn't shown it enough towards the end at Wolves. I think his numbers with his goals and assists per 90 minutes are fantastic at Liverpool. I would love to see him back at Wolves with this current setup. I think he'd do well. So, for me, Pedro Goncalves is one [player he regrets Wolves selling], but Jota is another one as well.”

Wolves transfer news, including Fabio Silva's future

With Wolves sitting in mid-table, O’Neil could look ahead to the 2024 winter transfer window as an opportunity to recruit some fresh faces to pull away from the Premier League’s relegation zone.

According to Diario de Sevilla (via Talking Wolves), Wanderers and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Real Betis striker Yanis Senhadji. However, the 18-year-old reportedly favours remaining at Betis and talks over a new contract are underway. Real Madrid are said to be in contact with Senhadji and is currently a regular for Real Betis B in the Segunda RFEF.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Serie A outfits Monza and Genoa want to sign Wolves striker Fabio Silva in January. That comes after Express & Star journalist Liam Keen revealed that five Bundesliga clubs, including Freiburg, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Union Berlin, are interested in signing the Portugal U21 international. A loan with an option to buy the striker is the most likely deal.

Wolves take on Chelsea on Christmas Eve, hoping to respond to their disappointing 3-0 defeat at West Ham United on 17th December. O’Neil’s side then travel to Brentford on 27th December before Wanderers host Everton on the 30th in their final game of 2023.