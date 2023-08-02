Highlights Julien Lopetegui has made his feelings about Wolves' summer recruitment clear

The Molineux club managed to stave off relegation last season but it was an uncomfortable 2022/23 campaign

Three journalists are now making the same prediction ahead of the new Premier League season

Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a tumultuous season off the pitch at Molineux, and several journalists have predicted an ominous fate for the Premier League club.

Wolves have welcomed just two new additions at Molineux, whilst 12 players have left the West Midlands outfit in the last two months.

Tom King, fresh from winning promotion from League Two with Northampton Town, has arrived as a third-choice goalkeeper option behind Jose Sa and Daniel Bentley.

Meanwhile, former Wolves right-back Matt Doherty has re-signed for the club, having been released from Atletico Madrid this summer.

On outgoings, key figures such as Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez have been allowed to leave, with Wolves unable to replace them due to ongoing concerns surrounding Financial Fair Play.

Let’s look at what three journalists have suggested ahead of Wolves kicking off their Premier League season on 14th August at Manchester United and their reasons for predicting a Wanderers relegation battle.

Ryan Taylor – Lack of goals

There’s no doubt that Wolves’ major Achilles' heel last season was their inability to find the back of the net regularly.

Wanderers finished the campaign having bagged just 31 Premier League goals, ranking them bottom of the table in their ability to hit the target.

Neves and Daniel Podence ended the season as Wolves’ top scorers in the league, with a paltry six goals to their name each.

But following the former’s departure and the latter’s likely sale, it’s a struggle to see where Wolves’ goals are coming from without reinvestment.

Wolves hope that record-signing Matheus Cunha can add to his two Premier League strikes from last season, whilst Pedro Neto, Pablo Sarabia and Hwang Hee-Chan must provide more output from wide positions this term.

Lopetegui may need to gamble on the fitness of Sasa Kalajdzic, who recently returned to pre-season action following a cruciate ligament injury suffered on his Wanderers debut last season, whilst Fabio Silva is back following positive loan spells at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven.

However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor is concerned about Wolves’ chances of survival this term due to a lack of incomings.

The reporter also struggles to see where the goals will come from this term, as Wolves head into the new season without any new additions in attack.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “If I’m being honest, I fear for Wolves. There have been many outgoings, but no progress on signings or anyone going to set the world alight being linked with a club currently.

“I struggle to see where the goals come from and what the team will look like this season because some of the players that have left were key fulcrums in the club in what they've achieved since they returned to the Premier League five years ago. I'm a little bit concerned about Wolves, in all honesty.”

Unless Wolves make a marquee forward addition in the remaining weeks of the window, it’s a struggle to make a case for the club being sucked into anything but a relegation battle this season.

Alex Crook – Poor reinvestment in the squad

A lack of investment has been a real sticking point with Wolves fans this season, who have seen the club lose some of their best talent without seeing adequate replacements bought in.

According to Transfermarkt, Wanderers have raked in more than £85m from player sales this summer, with Ruben Neves’ £47m departure to Al Hilal a record fee received for the Molineux outfit.

However, not including the obligations to purchase Cunha and Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore, Wolves have not spent a penny on incomings this summer, and Lopetegui hasn't been quiet about his disappointment.

They now look to have missed out on the signing of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, who is in advanced negotiations with Bournemouth over a £25m move.

“It’s a pity because you are thinking at any moment key players can come and, in the end, they don’t for different reasons. We were excited by this new plan, but now we don’t have this plan because we don’t have any new players”, Lopetegui told Guillem Balague.

And talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes that Wolves could be in contention to occupy a spot in the relegation zone, with Luton Town and Sheffield United predicted to finish below the Black Country outfit.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “It's a real worry because Luton and Sheffield United look vulnerable, especially with the latter selling Iliman Ndiaye.

“I think there's only realistically one relegation place available, as I’d be surprised if either one of those stay up. Looking around the other candidates, I think Wolves would be right up there.

“They’ve made money from selling players, about £85m at last count. They haven't really reinvested.”

It’s been a quiet summer of incomings at Molineux, but Wolves must make additions to avoid a brush with the drop this season.

Dean Jones – Lack of stability

A lack of clarity over Wolves’ summer plans ahead of the season suggests that matters behind the scenes are unstable, at best.

As recently as June, it was unconfirmed whether Lopetegui would remain at Molineux after he wasn’t made aware of the club’s ongoing financial issues, which have ultimately hindered their transfer business this season.

However, by the start of the transfer window, the 56-year-old was on board to prepare for the new season with an alternative transfer plan.

But with murmurs that Fosun are privately open to a partial or full sale of the club, life at Molineux is uncertain.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Wolves are in danger of another relegation battle, and tough opening fixtures against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, coupled with uncertainty behind the scenes, leads to a tough beginning for Lopetegui’s side.

“Wolves are in danger of another relegation battle as things stand. Lopetegui did a great job of addressing and fixing certain issues when he came into the job, and obviously, he has had the vision to overhaul the squad.

“Plenty have gone, but the problem is they haven’t been adequately replaced, and opening matches against Man Utd and Brighton are a tough way to begin the campaign when things have seemed so unstable.

“They need an injection of hope and new life, and Lopetegui also has to inspire them emotionally and tactically.”

Wolves fans are crying out for some inspiration from the board as concerns over the club’s future begin to mount.

For Lopetegui, he has no choice but to work with what he’s got if he is to perform a second rescuing act in two seasons.