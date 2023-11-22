Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters would be hurt to see ex-midfielder Ruben Neves sign for another Premier League club aside from the Molineux outfit.

The Al Hilal star had been linked with a move to a top-flight outfit heading into January 2024.

An ex-Wolves midfielder may feel like he has "unfinished business" at the club heading into the winter transfer window, with Gary O'Neil's side also potentially reigniting their interest in a Championship striker.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans will be hurt if ex-captain Ruben Neves moves to another Premier League club, as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley considers the midfielder’s ability level.

Wolves sold their star man after six years at Molineux during the summer transfer window of 2023, having wanted to cash in on his services before his contract expired 12 months later.

Gary O’Neil and Fosun have utilised the money generated by Neves’ sale to bolster their ranks and boost their chances of Premier League survival this season. Wolves return to action on 27th November, following the season’s third international break, when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.

Neves becomes a Wolves hero

Wolves did not anticipate that when they spent around £15m, then a club-record fee, on FC Porto midfielder Ruben Neves in July 2017, they would be signing a player who would go down in the history books at Molineux. Wanderers were coming off the back of a 15th-place finish in the Championship, having flirted with relegation to League One during the 2016/17 campaign.

Paul Lambert guided the club to safety before being sacked and replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo in May 2017. The former Valencia head coach, along with the help of some intelligent signings courtesy of agent and friend Jorge Mendes, guided Wolves to the Premier League as Championship winners, with Neves winning the club’s Player of the Season and Goal of the Season award.

Neves, alongside new signing and Portugal teammate Joao Moutinho, took the Premier League by storm, achieving two consecutive seventh-placed finishes, with appearances in an FA Cup semi-final and Europa League quarter-final. Despite two modest campaigns during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, the 26-year-old established himself as one of the club’s leading players, often producing when others failed.

Following Conor Coady’s loan departure to Everton during the summer of 2022, Neves was named Wolves captain for the season and was instrumental in the club staving off relegation following the appointment of Julen Lopetegui following Bruno Lage’s sacking in October 2022. However, with just one year left on his contract, the Black Country outfit were forced to sell their skipper in a deal worth £47m to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal in June.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (20th November) that Neves would be a ‘top-quality’ replacement for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali while he serves his suspension for breaking FIFA’s rules on gambling. However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that the former Wolves star will stay in Saudi Arabia during January 2024, as he is settled and a crucial part of Al Hilal’s success.

Ruben Neves - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2018-19 35 4 3 8 2019-20 38 2 2 9 2020-21 26 5 1 7 2021-22 33 4 2 9 2022-23 35 6 1 12 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Neil Moxley on Ruben Neves

Moxley claims that an unnamed Wolves player recently claimed in a conversation with a friend of the journalist that Neves could play for any team in the world. The sports writer suggests that if he had “half a yard” more of pace, he’d be able to agree with that statement. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“A friend of mine had a cup of coffee with a Wolves player a while ago, and he spoke to me afterwards after I asked how it went. They were chatting and whatever, and he said Neves could play for any team on the planet. I thought, ‘Wow, that was a fellow pro talking about Neves.’ I would agree with that assessment if he had half a yard more of pace. It’s the one thing that lets him down because he's top quality for everything else. I think it would hurt Wolves fans.”

Wolves transfer news

Having sold Neves and other key assets, including Matheus Nunes, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez, and Coady, during the 2023 summer transfer window, Wolves are set to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and, therefore, any potential punishments. According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wanderers head coach O’Neil is prioritising a centre-forward during the 2024 winter transfer window. However, the club will still be restricted in what they spend.

Moxley also told GIVEMESPORT (20th November) that Southampton striker Che Adams would be a decent signing for Wolves. The Scotland international looked set to move to Molineux on the 2023 summer transfer window’s deadline day before the Saints blocked a potential loan switch with an option/obligation to buy for £15m.

Meanwhile, Moxley has hinted to GIVEMESPORT (19th November) that former midfielder Leander Dendoncker may feel he has some “unfinished business” at Wolves. The out-of-favour Aston Villa man is expected to leave Villa Park in 2024, though there has been no suggestion of any particular Premier League interest at the time of writing.

Read More: Sky Sports reporter shares big Wolves transfer update for January