Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It could be a busy summer for Julen Lopetegui and his recruitment team as they look to replace some of their key players who are departing.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Latest

After a difficult campaign in the Premier League, Wolves could be looking to have a bit of a rebuild in the summer transfer window.

Max Kilman has been the subject of interest from Italian side Napoli, with The Telegraph reporting that the Midlands club have rejected a £30m bid for the defender.

The report claims that Wolves are looking to keep hold of Kilman this summer rather than allow him to leave the club.

Ruben Neves has already left Molineux to move to Saudi Arabia and Joao Moutinho has departed with his contract expiring.

Adama Traore's deal has also expired, so Wolves are going to need to bring in multiple reinforcements.

A centre-back, however, could be a priority for the club.

Nathan Collins, who started 19 Premier League games last season, as per FBref, has left the club to join London side Brentford.

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Discussing Wolves' transfer plans this summer, Jones has suggested that Fulham centre-back Adarabioyo, who was labelled as 'exceptional' by Pep Guardiola, is a player of interest to Lopetegui.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Wolves are going to market in search of at least one centre-back, maybe two depending on how the Kilman situation plays out.

"There is quite a lot of excitement around the rebuild that Lopetegui is looking towards and the foundations need to be in place soon so that the side has a solid look to it for next season.

"The defensive record was a bit of a mess last term, they conceded 14 goals in their final five games of last season and they are looking for some good value players now, ideally with Premier League experience.

"One player that I’ve heard there is a bit of interest in is Tosin Adarabioyo at Fulham. Wolves actually first looked at him a couple of years ago but the player is currently looking for a new club.

"Ideally he is looking for a step up, he wants to join a Tottenham-sized club and those links are already there, but if his top options don’t come through soon then this could become an interesting alternative. It could be one to look out for down the road."

Who else could Wolves look to sign this summer?

As mentioned, Adarabioyo is an option at Molineux, who could cost in the region of £13m.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Wolves could be a potential destination for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, who was on loan at Chelsea last season.

It's understood that Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is an option in the middle of the park for Lopetegui's side, but they are likely to face plenty of competition to try and secure his signature this summer.