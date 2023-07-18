Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to make 'another bid' to sign a 'top talent' at Molineux, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After a difficult season in the Premier League, Julen Lopetegui will be after reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Transfer news

Not only did Wolves struggle last campaign, the Midlands club have lost some key players heading into the new season.

Adama Traore, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, and Nathan Collins are among those to have departed from Molineux this summer.

Lopetegui admitted earlier in the year that Wolves need to solve their Financial Fair Play problems in order to progress, which could impact their transfer dealings over the next few months.

He said: "I have had that meeting [with Jeff Shi] and there are some Financial Fair Play problems I didn't know before. I hope we will solve this issue. It's very difficult to compete in the Premier League without investment."

The sales of Neves and Collins, for a combined £70m, will have certainly helped their situation and could see them able to invest before the window slams shut.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on a potential incoming.

What has Jones said about Alex Scott?

Jones has suggested that Wolves are set to make another offer for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, who was labelled a 'top talent' by Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

However, Jones believes that Bournemouth could be more likely to secure his signature this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Wolves were not expected to go this heavy on Alex Scott based on the fact they are still having to tiptoe around FFP numbers. It shows big intent to make an offer that could reach £20million for a player of his age but at the same time, it was never going to be a deal that would be agreed.

"What they have done is retaliated to Bournemouth’s opening £15million offer and, in theory, we now have a tug-of-war between the clubs. Another bid from both Wolves and Bournemouth is very likely and I would actually edge towards Bournemouth feeling the most confidence about being able to strike a deal on this one.

"Other clubs have watched this in the background so we should be very aware of the fact someone else might come into the frame. But there is no doubt this £25m valuation is proving off-putting."

What's next for Wolves?

Although Scott could be an excellent signing for Wolves and would solve their problems in midfield for many years, relying on a 19-year-old who is yet to play in the Premier League could be risky.

Adding a more experienced player to slot in alongside Scott could be a smart idea, especially with Wolves losing the leadership of both Moutinho and Neves this summer already.

Finding a replacement for Collins could also be a priority, and they're edging closer to completing a signing.

Football Insider have claimed that Wolves hope to finalise the paperwork to sign Nico Elvedi, a central defender from Borussia Monchengladbach.