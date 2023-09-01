Wolverhampton Wanderers were in the market for a striker this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict on their lack of incomings up front, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jones had discussed the thinking behind Gary O'Neil having Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic as his two main options in attack this term.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Latest

After losing Matheus Nunes to Manchester City this week, Wolves acted fast, bringing in Santiago Bueno and Enso Gonzalez. Nunes wasn't the only high-profile departure from Molineux during the transfer window, with Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho, and Adama Traore among those to have flown through the exit door. With Jimenez joining fellow Premier League side Fulham, Wanderers fans might have been expecting a centre-forward replacement, but with the deadline just moments away, it looks like O'Neil won't be getting a new striker.

Che Adams was a target for the Midlands club, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth today told GIVEMESPORT Wolves were pushing to sign the Southampton man. However, a deal then fell through, according to David Ornstein, and Wolves look set to miss out on a new number nine.

Last campaign, Wolves scored fewer goals than any other Premier League side, as per FBref, so it's no surprise that a striker was on their shopping list on deadline day.

Now, journalist Jones has given his verdict on Wolves' attacking situation as they look to avoid a relegation battle this term.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Matheus Nunes - Manchester City £53m Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Jones has suggested that there's been a narrative surrounding the club about their inability to score enough goals. However, the journalist believes they've put all their faith in Silva and Kalajdzic, with neither player having a key role at Molineux last season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The narrative around Wolves does seem to focus on their ability to score enough goals but actually I think if they put faith in Kalajdzic and Silva and the other forward players around them can also weigh in with goals and creation then Wolves actually have some good combinations that could bring rewards. Gary O’Neil obviously has a big task on his hands to keep them up, but from lessons gained in the four games so far and the bits of transfer business they have been able to pull off, I’m no longer quite as down on them."