Highlights Wolves had financial difficulties and had to sell key players in the summer transfer window, and their issues could continue in terms of spending.

Gary O'Neil's impressive start at Wolves could earn him a small budget to bring in new players, with Neil Moxley explaining their transfer plans.

Wolves may target a young and hungry star or a player nearing the end of their contract, with a focus on adding firepower to their attack.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be looking to reinforce their squad during the January transfer window, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has discussed with GIVEMESPORT the transfer budget Gary O'Neil is likely to be working with, while also naming the position they could be strengthening.

O'Neil has enjoyed an impressive start to his tenure at Molineux, which could convince the ownership to provide him with a budget to bring in new additions. The former Bournemouth boss has the Midlands club in a comfortable position away from the relegation zone, with some of their performances suggesting they could have more points on the board.

Wolves have endured financial difficulties over the last few years, but the club are set to avoid any sanctions after registering a profit of £140m, confirming that they will continue to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

There was a firesale at Molineux in the summer

Due to their financial issues, Wolves were forced to sell a host of key players in the summer transfer window, on top of the key stars who saw their contracts expire. The likes of Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Matheus Nunes, and Joao Moutinho, just to name a few, all headed through the exit door. O'Neil's side spent very little until Nunes completed his move to Manchester City, and there's no doubt Wolves could do with a few more additions.

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record (09-12-23) Matches 50 Wins 15 Draws 10 Losses 25 Goals For 56 Goals Against 81 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

O'Neil recently reached 50 Premier League games as a manager, and the job he's doing at Wolves possibly suggests that his sacking from Bournemouth was slightly harsh. His impressive start to life at Molineux could have earned him enough credit in the bank for the owners to dip their hands in their pockets ahead of the winter window.

Moxley previously told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves could look to sign a young and hungry player in January, similar to when they brought Fabio Silva to the club, or potentially someone nearing the end of their contract. The Sunday People journalist suggests that a striker could be one of Wolves' priorities, reiterating the fact that O'Neil has hinted he won't have a lot of funds to work with.

Wolves are likely to have to be clever and shrewd in the transfer market, but there's no doubt O'Neil will be hoping for a few bodies to arrive through the door.

Related Jorge Mendes has 'less influence' at Wolves as Jonny update emerges Wolverhampton Wanderers are suggested to have allowed super-agent Jorge Mendes less control over transfers at Molineux.

Moxley has suggested that Wolves could have around £10m to work with during the winter window and they will need to spend it wisely. The journalist adds that he's hoping the Midlands club look to add more firepower to their attack as goals have been hard to come by for O'Neil's side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley said...

"I think somewhere between £7m-£10m. I think that's about right. I think that's the sort of money they have to spend in January. I hope they spend it wisely because adding a few more goals to a team that has struggled a little bit over the years, even when Nuno Espirito Santo was taking them up the league, they relied heavily on the goals of Raul Jimenez and have struggled a little bit to replicate that. So yeah, I'd like to see them spend a little bit of money and get an alternative up front because goals are hard to come by."

Championship striker could be Gary O'Neil's main target

As Moxley has previously reported, signing a player with a few months remaining on his contract could be the route that Wolves go down as they are likely to be available for a cut-price fee. One option could be Southampton striker Che Adams, with his contract set to expire next summer.

In the final few days of the most recent transfer window, Wolves entered negotiations with the Saints to try and bring Adams to Molineux, but the Championship side pulled out of a deal late on. Although Wolves missed out on securing his signature, he's yet to sign an extension at St Mary's Stadium, so Russell Martin's side could be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. Moxley has also told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Adams would be a smart signing for the Wanderers, so it will be interesting to see if they enter the race once again.