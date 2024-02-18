Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Hugo Bueno's long-term future at the club is in doubt, with transfer insider Dean Jones suggesting his departure from Molineux during the 2024 summer window wouldn't be surprising.

Bueno has had a whirlwind time at Wolves, making his senior breakthrough in 2022/23 season and becoming a regular under ex-head coach Julen Lopetegui. However, the arrival of Gary O'Neil has impacted the 21-year-old's playing time.

Despite signing a new long-term contract in November 2023, Bueno's future at Molineux remains uncertain after opportunities for him to leave during the recent winter transfer window.

Gary O’Neil has enjoyed a fantastic start to his career in the dugout at Wolves and hopes to be backed in tandem with sporting director Matt Hobbs during the upcoming summer market.

Wanderers sit comfortably in mid-table, clear of the relegation places, despite pre-season predictions of a potential struggle at the bottom of the Premier League. Bueno made his senior breakthrough at Wolves during the 2022/23 season and hopes to reclaim his place in the first team.

Bueno’s winter transfer interest despite recent new contract

Bueno’s time at Wolves has been a whirlwind for the left-back, who has developed through the club’s academy. In October 2022, the defender was handed his debut by interim Wanderers boss Steve Davis in a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Despite the disappointing result, the full-back put in an impressive shift and assisted Adama Traore’s first-half goal. Bueno has flitted in and out of the side since his debut, becoming a regular under former head coach Julen Lopetegui, making the left-back spot his own ahead of Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT in July 2023, Jones described Bueno as “one of the greatest bargains of all time” after he was reportedly signed by the Molineux outfit for just £3,000 from CD Areosa in 2019. However, Lopetegui’s departure followed by O’Neil’s swift appointment in August 2023, had a knock-on effect for Bueno, who was replaced by Ait-Nouri in the side. The 21-year-old has deputised for the Algerian international and has still proven to be effective when required throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

In November 2023, Bueno signed a new long-term contract at Molineux, agreeing terms that would keep him in the Black Country until the summer of 2028. After the one-time Spain U21 international put pen to paper, Hobbs said that both Bueno and Ait-Nouri have “huge talent”, with the left-back area one of the strongest areas of O’Neil’s squad.

Heading into the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window, Scottish Premiership giants Celtic made a late loan bid to sign Bueno. However, they were met with a firm hands-off warning, as the defender’s departure would have left Wanderers with just one out-and-out left-back option for the remainder of the season.

Despite Ait-Nouri’s AFCON commitments with Algeria in January, O’Neil chose to utilise Matt Doherty on the left-hand side of defence ahead of Bueno. The tactical decision has thrown doubt over Bueno’s future at Molineux, with the summer transfer window upon us in June.

Rayan Ait-Nouri vs Hugo Bueno - 2023/24 Premier League comparison Rayan Ait-Nouri Hugo Bueno Appearances 17(3) 4(9) Minutes 1371 394 Tackles per game 2.2 1.3 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.2 Clearances per game 1.1 0.8 Dribbles per game 1.9 0.5 Fouled per game 1.4 0.3 Overall rating 6.76 6.28 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 15-02-24

Dean Jones - Bueno’s departure would be ‘unsurprising’

Jones has suggested that there were opportunities for Bueno to leave Wolves at the end of the 2024 winter transfer window. The journalist hints there could be some concern over his future at Molineux. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think there were opportunities for Bueno to leave at the end of the window. They were probably being pushed rather than anybody desperate to grab hold of him. But it shows that there's some doubt about his long-term future. Let's see what the rest of this campaign holds for him. But it wouldn't surprise me if we got to the summer transfer window and he was one of the names looking to be moved on.”

Wolves transfer news, including latest Pedro Neto claim

Wolves will focus on the summer market after a quiet 2024 winter transfer window like much of the Premier League. Wanderers are keen to comply with the top-flight’s profit and sustainability rules and have already made a £140m profit following sales during the 2023 summer market.

However, The Sun reports that Wolves could sell another one of their stars in Pedro Neto this summer to fund O’Neil’s transfer business. The 40-year-old head coach needs a transfer kitty to sign a centre-back, striker and winger to replace Neto. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus have all been credited in the report for displaying an interest in the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th February) that Wolves are one of the clubs interested in signing Arsenal winger Amario Cozier-Duberry. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that the Gunners are in talks to extend the 18-year-old’s contract at the Emirates Stadium. However, should Cozier-Duberry turn the offer of a new deal down, Wolves are thought to be waiting in the wings to pounce on his signature in a free transfer this summer.