Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers will prioritize keeping their key players in the January transfer window to avoid losing more talent.

Manager Gary O'Neil has been able to bring out the best in his squad despite the summer departures, as shown by their recent victories and draws.

Pedro Neto, who has been performing exceptionally well, may attract interest from other clubs, with Arsenal reportedly considering a move for him in January.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be desperate to keep hold of their key players after losing so much talent in the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the feeling internally about their January plans in terms of incomings and outgoings, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The supporters at Molineux may have been concerned going into the new season after seeing some of their star players depart in the summer. However, Gary O'Neil is starting to get a tune out of his squad and the fire sale hasn't had a major impact on their performances so far.

It was a busy summer window for the Wanderers

The Midlands club endured one of the most difficult summers a Premier League club could go through. Just a few days before the season began, Julen Lopetegui and Wolves mutually agreed to part ways, leaving the club desperately in search of a manager who would be willing to enter the hot seat without having a pre-season to work with his squad.

O'Neil took over ahead of their opening fixture against Manchester United, but the Wolves squad had already been torn apart with a host of players departing. Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Nathan Collins, and Raul Jimenez had all left the club, with Matheus Nunes later securing a move to Manchester City.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi wrote an open letter to the fans back in August, revealing the club's financial difficulties, so it shouldn't have been a huge surprise to see the club accept an offer for Nunes towards the end of the transfer window. Losing more players in January could be catastrophic if Wolves are unable to spend too much on reinforcements. The squad has enough quality to be able to avoid being relegated to the Championship, as we've seen with their early results this season.

Read More: Major Fabio Silva claim now emerges at Wolves

O'Neil has proved so far this season that he's able to cope with the hand that he's been dealt. The Wanderers recently secured a fantastic victory away at Bournemouth, a home win over the champions of England Manchester City, and a hard-fought draw at home to Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

Jones has suggested that Wolves will be heavily focused on keeping hold of their key players for the remainder of the season, with O'Neil getting to know his group and believing they're all onside and buying into his ideas. The journalist adds that there's not going to be much scope for Wolves to bring in reinforcements and their priority is not to lose anyone. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Well, from what I understand, there's not going to be too much scope for them to sign players in January and from what I'm told, the main target is just not to lose any players. Pedro Neto is looking like a player that will be targeted, but O'Neil is getting to know his group and he believes that they are all onside for what Wolves are trying to achieve. I think anybody who saw O'Neil on his Monday Night Football analysis will probably have gained a new level of respect for him. And Bournemouth fans are probably missing him more than they could ever have imagined actually in the past week, given what's gone on."

Gary O'Neil's side need to fight off interest from other clubs

As Jones touched upon, one player who is bound to attract interest in January is Pedro Neto. The Portuguese international has enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign, and he's starting to turn the heads of clubs around Europe.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.22 1st Goals 1 4th Assists 6 1st Shots per game 1.8 2nd Pass success rate 84.3% 6th Key passes per game 2.7 1st Crosses per game 2.3 1st Dribbles per game 2.2 3rd Fouled per game 1 =5th Stats according to WhoScored

Per TEAMtalk, Arsenal have started to step up their interest in Neto after being long-term admirers of the tricky winger. The report claims that the north London club have been in contact with his agent as they look to potentially make a move in the January transfer window. £60m could be enough to tempt Wolves into making a sale, but whether the Gunners would be willing to pay that sort of figure remains to be seen. As much as the Midlands club will be desperate to keep hold of him, every player has a price.