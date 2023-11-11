Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers may need to sign reinforcements in the January transfer window due to their difficult summer and potential sales of key players.

Pedro Neto is a crucial player for Wolves, and he's attracting interest from clubs including Arsenal.

Wolves are looking to bring in competition for Neto in case of injuries and have their eye on Sunderland winger Jack Clarke as a potential target.

Wolverhampton Wanderers may need to dip into the market during the January transfer window to sign reinforcements, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on their plans for the winter, naming Pedro Neto as a key reason.

It was a difficult summer transfer window for the Midlands club to contend with. Wolves lost a host of players, including Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, and Matheus Nunes, who have all played crucial roles at Molineux over the years.

Due to financial troubles, Wolves weren't able to spend a significant amount of finding replacements, and Gary O'Neil is unlikely to have a hefty transfer budget available to him when the winter window opens on 1st January. However, Wolves may need reinforcements if they want to ensure they stay well clear of a relegation battle this season, especially if further sales are sanctioned for some of their key stars.

Premier League clubs are circling Wolves' talent

Neto is the name on every Wolves fan's lips at the moment, as they hope and pray their club can fend off interest in him during the upcoming window. Per TEAMtalk, Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of the Portuguese forward and have been in contact with his agent regarding a potential move. However, journalist Neil Moxley has told GIVEMESPORT that he believes that it could take an offer of up to £70m for Wolves to consider allowing Neto to depart.

It's no surprise that Wolves will demand a hefty fee to part ways with Neto due to the impact he's made for them this season.

How Pedro Neto ranks vs his Wolverhampton Wanderers teammates in the Premier League this season Assists 1st Key passes per game 1st Average match rating 1st Shots per game 2nd Goals =4th All statistics according to WhoScored, prior to Wolves' game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Neto isn't the only player who Wolves will be fighting to keep hold of. Reports in Turkey have claimed that Galatasaray are looking to sign Mario Lemina in January. The former Southampton midfielder has quickly become a key player in O'Neil's side after the sales of Neves and Nunes, so the report suggests that Wolves will be hoping to make a profit on the £10m they paid for him less than 12 months ago.

As much as the supporters at Molineux will be hoping to see plenty of new additions, convincing their core of players to stay at the club will be just as important as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

Read More: Major Wolves decision on Hwang 'wouldn't make any sense'

Although there's a strong chance Wolves can keep Neto at the club beyond the January transfer window, signing some competition in his position could be vital, considering the injury troubles he's had in the past. Sheth has suggested that this could force Wolves to dip into the market for a backup to Neto, regardless of whether he seeks a move or not. The Sky Sports reporter adds that the Midlands club heavily rely on the Portugal international, so with the fitness problems he's had to endure, they need to add quality competition for his position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"It's such a huge miss, Pedro Neto. He has been brilliant for them. I think when he got injured he was the provider of the most assists in the Premier League when he got that injury. So it just shows how much Wolves rely on him and how big an injury that is for Wolves. It looks like a bad one. I'm not sure how long he has been ruled out for, but I'm sure Wolves will want to go into the market anyway, to find a backup in that position. Because Neto, as good as he is, has had his injury problems in the past couple of seasons, and he's missed so many games for Wolves."

Gary O'Neil has a target in mind

Per TEAMtalk, one player who Wolves do have their eye on is Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the season in the Championship, scoring nine league goals and providing an assist in the 15 games he's started for the North East club.

Sunderland could demand in the region of £20m, and it's no surprise considering Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Burnley, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace are also keen. Clarke could be the ideal player to provide competition for Neto, and potentially replace him if Wolves are forced to offload the forward.