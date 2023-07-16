Wolverhampton Wanderers could now switch their focus in the summer transfer window at Molineux, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club have lost multiple key players before making a significant signing this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Latest

It's not exactly been an exciting transfer window for Wolves so far.

As per Transfermarkt, Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, Adama Traore, and Joao Moutinho are among the players to have already left the club in the summer.

Wolves endured a disappointing campaign in the Premier League, finishing just seven points above the relegation zone last season.

Incomings will be necessary if Julen Lopetegui wants to try and achieve what he's been used to in his career.

The Spanish manager enjoyed a Europa League final victory with Sevilla back in the 2019/2020 season and has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Having taken charge of Real Madrid, FC Porto, and even the Spanish national team, the 56-year-old isn't used to competing near the bottom of the leagues he's resided in.

Now, Sheth has urged the Premier League club to switch their focus to some much-needed incomings.

What has Sheth said about Wolves?

Sheth has suggested that it's going to be another difficult season for Lopetegui and Wolves if they don't start bringing in reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Of course, the focus has to turn, at some point, on incomings, because they struggled last season, didn't they?

They struggled for goals in particular. If they're not going to reinforce that squad, then Julen Lopetegui is going to have his work cut out going into the new season.

So, Wolves fans and Lopetegui himself will definitely be hoping that the emphasis now does switch to potential incomings at Wolves, rather than all of the news that we've been having. That's been dominated by who is the next one that's going to be leaving the club."

What's next for Wolves?

As Sheth mentioned, incomings will be welcomed by the faithful at Molineux as soon as possible.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are set to sign Matt Doherty, who previously spent over 10 years at the club before making the move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Republic of Ireland international left Spurs to join Atletico Madrid in January, and is now set to rejoin his former club Wolves.

Jones, once again, has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Alex Scott and Tosin Adarabioyo are of interest to the Midlands club.

Scott could be an ideal replacement for both Moutinho and Neves in midfield, with Adarabioyo capable of slotting into the defence after the departure of Collins to Brentford.

With some money to play with due to the sales of some of their key stars, this gives Wolves plenty of wiggle room in the transfer market to try and improve their squad, so it might not be all doom and gloom over at Molineux this summer.