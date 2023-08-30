Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes is edging closer to leaving Molineux, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight into the deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Losing Nunes without having time to replace him will certainly be a tricky situation for the Midlands club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news – Latest

It’s been far from an exciting transfer window for Wolves fans so far, securing the signings of Matt Doherty and Tom King on free transfers, as well as turning loan deals for Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore into permanent moves. The Wanderers flirted with a relegation battle last season but eventually found themselves finishing in a comfortable position in the Premier League, but there’s no doubt they will be hoping for reinforcements.

Young winger Enso Gonzalez is reportedly on his way to the Midlands to secure a move to Wolves, but at the age of 18, it might be a big ask to demand him to make an instant impact at Molineux. Due to their tricky financial situation, Wolves fans shouldn’t be expecting a flurry of incomings over the next few days, but offloading Nunes for a significant fee could give them some wiggle room. The Portuguese midfielder has recently missed training to try to force a move to Manchester City, as per the BBC, after Pep Guardiola’s side saw a bid rejected. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that a verbal agreement has been reached between the two clubs, with Tommy Doyle making the move to Molineux.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on the Nunes saga.

What has Jones said about Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nunes?

Jones has suggested that Wolves are now planning for life after Nunes, who is desperate to sign on the dotted line at the Etihad Stadium. The journalist has provided some insight into the deal for Nunes, who could cost Man City around £47m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Wolves have been in a bit of flux because they were planning for life after Nunes before he'd gone. One thing we know about Man City is we know they will not be forced to pay over the odds for players and that caused a hold up and slight panic. They were pretty firm on setting their stall out at £60m and not stretching beyond that. It seems a fair fee to me, but I understand why Wolves might try their luck.

"Player exchanges suddenly became key to this, and it was a case of negotiating around Doyle and McAtee to come in the other direction. To be honest this now works for everyone, and it kept this deal alive for Nunes, who has been desperate for it to happen. It's an unbelievable opportunity for him that he did not want to pass by. He really fought for this to progress from his end.”

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Wolves?

According to reports in France, one replacement for Nunes could be Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, with Wolves recently entering the race to secure his signature. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that another target in the middle of the park for Gary O’Neil is Burnley’s Josh Brownhill. Losing Nunes so close to the end of the window certainly won’t be ideal, and Wolves will have to be hoping that the recruitment team are working around the clock to prepare for his departure.