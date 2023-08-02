Wolverhampton Wanderers will be desperate to keep hold of Matheus Nunes, Pedro Neto, and Max Kilman this summer, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has provided an update on their futures while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club have already lost some key stars since the summer window opened earlier this year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Max Kilman, Pedro Neto, and Matheus Nunes

With Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Ryan Giles, Adama Traore, and Joao Moutinho among the players to have already left Molineux, Julen Lopetegui can't afford to allow many more of his squad to depart in the summer transfer window.

Kilman, Neto, and Nunes are three players to have been targeted by other clubs in recent times, but any deal is yet to materialise.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Napoli have fresh optimism that a new bid could be accepted for Kilman, after the Italian club saw a £30m offer rejected.

Back in May, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were preparing a fresh assault on Neto, after previously showing an interest in the Portuguese forward.

Nunes was a player on Liverpool's list back in January, according to Sky Sports, but they appear to have moved on to other targets, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister moving to Anfield.

What has Crook said about Wolves?

Crook has provided an update on Kilman, Neto, and Nunes, and it appears to be good news for Wolves fans with interest in the trio of players fading.

The talkSPORT reporter adds that Kilman in particular could end up signing a new deal and be made captain at Molineux.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Liverpool bid on Nunes in the January transfer window, but they seem to be targeting other midfielders.

"Neto, we know that Arsenal have liked in the past, but if you look at that forward area now with Kai Havertz coming in, where is he going to play? Do they need him? Probably not.

"Kilman, the interest from Napoli was real. I think Lopetegui has made it pretty clear, maybe that's why he's coming out and saying what he has, that he doesn't want to lose him, I think he will probably end up being captain if he stays.

"So, I think they're really hopeful that he will sign a new contract."

Who else could Wolves look to sign in the transfer window?

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are preparing a fresh offer for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, but their Financial Fair Play fears are currently holding them back.

With Moutinho and Neves already out the door, an additional body in the middle of the park is likely to be a priority.

The Midlands club may have to raise funds to bring in reinforcements, and according to John Percy of The Telegraph, Daniel Podence and Jonny Castro could both be sold in the summer window.