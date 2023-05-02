Wolverhampton Wanderers are yet to enter contract negotiations with five players ahead of the summer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Wolves struggling in the Premier League this season, many players will be considering their futures.

Wolves have a little breathing room in the fight to avoid being relegated to the Championship, but after their latest result, morale will surely be low at Molineux.

Julen Lopetegui's side were beaten comfortably by Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Seagulls scoring six times without reply.

The Midlands club have multiple players out of contract in the summer, with Joao Moutinho, Diego Costa, Adama Traore all set to leave the club at the end of the season, according to Transfermarkt.

Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez have contracts running until next year, with the former attracting interest from Liverpool, according to the Mirror, and the latter has struggled for game time this term.

As we approach the summer, you'd imagine the aforementioned players won't be looking to commit to the club just yet, with their Premier League status in doubt.

After a difficult season, a squad overhaul could be what Wolves need to avoid being dragged into another relegation battle.

What has Sheth said about Wolves?

Sheth has suggested that he hasn't heard any news about Wolves entering contract negotiations with the five players mentioned.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We haven't heard any noises with any of these players about positive contract talks and contract extensions talks. I think a lot of them will wait until the summer to assess all of their options and just say, am I going to stay at Wolves? Or, is it time now to make that move?"

What's next for Wolves?

Despite their humiliating defeat away to Brighton, Wolves still have a good chance of avoiding relegation.

Lopetegui's side currently sit seven points above Nottingham Forest in 18th place, and considering the teams around the bottom of the league are struggling to pick up points, the odds of Wolves finishing in the bottom three seem slim.

Wolves have just four games remaining in the Premier League this season, with Aston Villa, Manchester United, Everton, and Arsenal left to play.

It's not an easy run-in, but as mentioned, it's unlikely that the teams currently in the relegation zone will be capable of picking up enough points to overtake Wolves.